Lexus Canada used the occasion of the Toronto Auto Show to announce pricing for the new ES sedan, which will be offered with either hybrid or fully electric powertrains. The midsize car gets a starting MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) of $59,900.

As a reminder, Lexus arrives for 2026 with an entirely new generation of its midsize sedan. The ES, originally introduced in 1990, thus enters its eighth generation, which Lexus first unveiled in April 2025 at the Shanghai Auto Show.

No fewer than 12 versions of the new 2026 Lexus ES

Lexus is going big with the next-generation ES sedan. The offering for the first year of the 8th-generation includes no fewer than 12 trims, counting the different powertrains (designated by ‘h’ for hybrid or ‘e’ for all-electric).

Powertrains of the 2026 Lexus ES

The ES 350h is powered by a hybrid system featuring a 2.5L four-cylinder engine, an integrated eAxle and a transaxle. The other choice is a 100-percent electric system. The Lexus ES 350e produces 221 hp sent to the front wheels, with a range of up to 480 km on a single charge. The Lexus ES 500e AWD generates 338 hp and uses an all-wheel-drive system.

Among the equipment found on the entry-level version, the 2026 Lexus ES 350h AWD Signature, are 19-inch aerodynamic wheels, panoramic glass roof, power trunk, heated and ventilated 8-way power-adjustable front seats, heated steering wheel and dual-zone climate control. Facing the driver are a 14-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch data display.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Lexus ES – Canadian pricing

The 2026 Lexus ES 350h AWD Signature starts at an MSRP of $59,900. The price range extends up to $77,135 for the ES 500e AWD Luxury+ version.

• ES 350h AWD Signature 2026 – $59,900

• ES 350h AWD Premium 2026 – $62,590

• ES 350h AWD Premium+ 2026 – $66,560

• ES 350e Signature 2026 – $62,525

• ES 350e Premium 2026 – $63,990

• ES 350e Luxury 2026 – $71,565

• ES 350e Luxury+ 2026 – $73,940

• ES 350e Executive VIP 2026 – $77,970

• ES 500e AWD Signature 2026 – $65,525

• ES 500e AWD Premium 2026 – $66,990

• ES 500e AWD Luxury 2026 – $74,565

• ES 500e AWD Luxury+ 2026 – $77,135

In addition to highlighting the new ES, Lexus also used the occasion of the Toronto show to put on the Canadian premiere of the new IS sedan.