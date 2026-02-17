• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland.

Ojai, CA - With the 2026 bZ Woodland, Toyota is attempting an approach rarely seen in the electric SUV segments: marrying adventure and zero emissions in a vehicle that’s more than a mere marketing gimmick. More robust and more powerful, clearly oriented toward outdoor enthusiasts, the new Woodland establishes itself as a higher-performance version of the original bZ.

On paper, it promises an interesting synthesis of North American versatility and modern technology. Note that Toyota is drawing here on the expertise of Subaru, which, as it happens, is about to launch the same vehicle under the name Trailseeker.

2026 Toyota bZ Woodland - What’s new?

The Woodland introduces a significantly more rugged but also quicker and more spacious interpretation of the bZ all-electric SUV.

2026 Toyota bZ Woodland, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland - 7.5/10

Immediately noticeable are the black fender flares and standard roof rails, and possibly you might catch that this bZ is longer by 140 mm than the standard bZ. The stretching exercise delivers more cargo space, which is an impressive 2,120 litres once the rear seats are folded down.

With a ground clearance of 215 mm and a towing capacity of 3,500 lb, Toyota’s new bZ variant directly targets those wanting an electric SUV capable of venturing off the paved road.

2026 Toyota bZ Woodland, interior | Photo: B.Charette

Interior of the 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland - 8.0/10

The cabin prioritizes functionality over spectacle, although the equipment is generous. SofTex-trimmed seats (heated in the front and outboard rear positions), heated steering wheel and dual-zone climate control are among the standard features.

The habitable space is undoubtedly the major selling point. The e-TNGA platform, dedicated to Toyota's electric vehicles, allows for a flat floor and an appreciable sense of openness, particularly for rear passengers.

The Premium version adds a fixed panoramic roof, ventilated seats, digital rearview mirror and a 9-speaker JBL audio system — a level of equipment consistent with a vehicle priced at upwards of $65,000.

2026 Toyota bZ Woodland, steering wheel, multimedia screen | Photo: B.Charette

Technology in the 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland - 8.5/10

A 14-inch central screen powers the Toyota Multimedia system, compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It includes dual Bluetooth connectivity and voice commands via the Intelligent Assistant. The vehicle also offers a digital key, remote management via an app (climate, charging, locking) and a cloud-based navigation system.

The Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite includes emergency braking with vulnerable road user detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, proactive driving assist and blind spot monitoring. Clearly, the Woodland keeps in mind its primary vocation as a family vehicle.

2026 Toyota bZ Woodland, front | Photo: B.Charette

2026 Toyota bZ Woodland, NACS charging port | Photo: B.Charette

Powertrain of the 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland - 8.5/10

Toyota hits hard with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration developing 375 hp, making it the brand's most powerful electric model. The manufacturer announces a 0-100 km/h time of approximately 4.4 seconds, an impressive figure for an adventure-focused SUV.

The 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery offers an estimated range of 452 km, or 418 km when equipped with all-terrain tires. The vehicle comes with Tesla's NACS port providing access to a large network of fast chargers, allowing a 10- to 80-percent charge in about 30 minutes under ideal conditions.

Thermal preconditioning of the battery should also limit charging speed loss in winter—a crucial detail for the Canadian market.

2026 Toyota bZ Woodland, three-quarters front | Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland - 8.5/10

The Woodland is more than just a bZ dressed up with camping accessories. The X-MODE system (born from the partnership with Subaru) optimizes traction and torque control, while the Grip Control function modulates power at low speeds to progress over difficult surfaces.

The low centre of gravity, thanks to the battery housed under the floor, and the increased rigidity of the chassis promote stability. We can expect reassuring behaviour, even if the vocation remains "comfortable adventure" rather than pure sportiness.

Clearly, this Toyota isn’t aiming to rival performance SUVs; instead, it offers real off-road competence — a positioning still rare among electric vehicles. And on asphalt, where you will spend the majority of your time, you’ll be surprised by the model's liveliness, poise and agility. Its 375 hp makes it not only fast, but also very pleasant and comfortable for daily use.

Consumption

Toyota hasn’t yet published official consumption figures in kWh/100 km. However, a maximum range of 452 km with a 74.7-kWh battery suggests competitive efficiency for an AWD SUV. The 11-kW onboard charger and 120/240V home cable facilitate residential charging.

2026 Toyota bZ Woodland, three-quarters rear | Photo: B.Charette

2026 Toyota bZ Woodland, Woodland badging | Photo: B.Charette

2026 Toyota bZ Woodland – Canadian pricing

The bZ Woodland arrives in Canada with a starting price of $59,900 (approximately $63,300 including fees), while the Premium version climbs to $64,900.

The final word

The 2026 bZ Woodland marks an interesting shift for Toyota. Less timid than the first bZ models, more powerful and better adapted to North American realities, it could appeal to a clientele that finds EVs too limited to the city. It may not be the most flamboyant electric SUV, but it checks many pragmatic boxes, and that of course is something on which Toyota has built its success.

