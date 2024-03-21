Cascais, Portugal - Following the presentation of the Neue Klasse sedan at the Munich Mobility Show in autumn 2023, BMW presents another concept, the Vision Neue Klasse X, an all-electric SUV that hints at the future of the X3 model. Scheduled to enter series production at the Debrecen plant in Hungary in 2025, this concept embodies the aesthetics, technology and philosophy of BMW's electric future.

Redefining the brand

Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BMW AG, emphasizes that the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X is more than just a concept car; it represents a redefinition of the BMW brand. Says Zipse, it embodies an active lifestyle, efficient dynamics and confident posture, while integrating cutting-edge technologies and an intuitive user experience.

Technical innovation

The development of the Vision Neue Klasse X involves a major breakthrough in driving and chassis control. Thanks to new integrated superbrains, BMW driving is taken to a new level, offering more dynamic performance, greater precision and optimized efficiency.

BMW Neue Klasse X concept, profile Photo: BMW

BMW Neue Klasse X concept, from above Photo: BMW

Revolutionary design

The design of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X combines the strong identity of the X models with the clean design language of the New Class. Distinctive elements, such as the vertical LED lights and the reimagined BMW grille, give this vehicle an unrivalled presence on the road.

Personalized user experience

The interior of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X offers an immersive user experience, with an intuitive interface based on BMW Panoramic Vision and HYPERSONX WHEEL for a personalized sound experience. This approach puts the driver and passengers at the centre of the driving experience.

BMW Neue Klasse X concept, interior Photo: BMW

Advanced eDrive technology

The sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology guarantees enhanced efficiency, with improved electric drive units and new-generation lithium-ion batteries. This technology enables fast charging and extended range, while reducing the overall carbon footprint.

Sustainability and social responsibility

Reduced CO2 footprint thanks to a more resource-efficient production and supply chain. An entirely plant-based, mineral and petroleum-free surface material, "Verdana", has been developed for the interior. It will be used in the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X in the lower part of the door panel and in the center console.

Maritime plastics are also used for the first time in injection-molded parts. In some components, this secondary raw material, obtained, for example, from used fishing nets, already accounts for 30%.

BMW Neue Klasse X concept, second row of seats Photo: BMW

The choice of materials and the construction method mean that components are easier to dismantle and more recyclable. The rocker panels and front and rear spoiler attachments are also made from recycled mono-materials.

In this respect, the new design concept follows the principle of the BMW i Vision Circular presented in 2021, which relied heavily on mono-materials to optimize recyclability. The New Class also heralds a new chapter in production history.

The final word

This electric concept redefines automotive industry standards, incorporating technological innovation, avant-garde design and a commitment to sustainability. With its Vision Neue Klasse X, BMW is paving the way for a new era of responsible, electric driving.

BMW Neue Klasse X concept, front Photo: BMW

BMW Neue Klasse X concept, rear Photo: BMW

BMW Neue Klasse X concept, front end Photo: BMW

BMW Neue Klasse X concept, three-quarters rear Photo: BMW