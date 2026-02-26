Chrysler has shared some teaser images of the revised Pacifica coming for 2027. The automaker was pretty chintzy with words to accompany the images, mind you. “Some things refuse to stay undercover.” That was it. Nothing else. So for further details regarding the renewed Pacifica, we’ll have to wait.

Chrysler has already made it known it was working on modernizing the Pacifica for the 2027 model-year. Rumours regarding certain have been numerous, and spy images have circulated online in recent months.

| Photo: Chrysler

The new images reveal that the front portion of the Chrysler Pacifica has been completely redesigned. The headlights, grille and fascia have all been revisited. Most notably, a light strip now spans the entire width of the front end. The minivan also appears to feature a new wheel design.

We also noticed the Pinnacle badge on the driver’s door. Unfortunately, the images don’ show the rear section, so we’re in the dark there.

Here’s another thing we’re in the dark about: whether these changes will also be applied to the Grand Caravan, formerly a Dodge but which now sits under the Chrysler banner.

About the Chrysler Pacifica

The Pacifica was introduced in 2017, being offered alongside the Dodge Grand Caravan for several years. It has since its launch been equipped with the 3.6L V6 engine used extensively by the Stellantis group.

With the arrival of the new model, we speculate that the model will integrate the 2.0L Hurricane 4 turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. That powertrain was recently added to the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee. We also recommend not holding your breath regarding a return of the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain. Stellantis eliminated its entire range of models with plug-in hybrid technology just a few weeks ago.

In the current difficult tariff environment, the renewal of the Chrysler Pacifica for 2027 is certainly welcoming news for the Canadian automotive industry. This model is assembled at the Stellantis plant in Windsor, Ontario.