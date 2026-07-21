• Auto123 gets in a first drive (on Canadian soil) of the 2027 Kia Seltos.

Lac-Beauport, QC – When the Seltos arrived for the 2019 model-year, it slotted into a narrow but growing slot in the small SUV segment – call it subcompact+ SUV. In the Kia universe, that meant it fit in between the Niro subcompact and the Sportage compact utility models.

Whatever it was labeled, it did well for Kia from the start. The automaker has sold close to 111,000 Seltos SUVs in Canada since its introduction. When time came for a new generation, the brand’s second-best-selling model after the Sportage definitely merited close attention and that’s what Kia gave it.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2027 Kia Seltos – What’s new?

That in-between spot is still where the Seltos sits, but since virtually all models tend to grow between generations nowadays, so it is that the new 2027 version is harder and harder to perceive as a subcompact in any way. The new model is wider, longer and higher, and it gets a longer wheelbase than its predecessor.

The 2027 model-year transfers the Seltos to Kia's modern K3 platform, hence the larger footprint: it’s 45 mm longer and 30 mm wider and the wheelbase stretches an additional 60 mm. In fact, the new Seltos is only marginally shorter and narrower than the previous-generation Sportage, and actually has a longer wheelbase.

As a result of all that, the new Seltos offers a roomier interior and a larger cargo area than before, to go with a modified exterior design that fairly shouts out greater self-confidence than the sedate first generation whispered.

And in so doing the model transitions from a budget-conscious economy vehicle into a more sophisticated, upscale alternative ready to rival segment pillars like the Toyota Corolla Cross, Honda HR-V and Subaru Crosstrek.

The introduction of a highly requested hybrid variant marks arguably an even more significant update for the nameplate.

We haven’t mentioned the extra dashboard screen real estate and new active safety technologies. We will; read on.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2027 Kia Seltos

Visually, the rounded, somewhat playful styling cues of the original Seltos have been phased out, with purpose. Embracing the brand’s global Opposites United design philosophy, the 2027 model boasts a boxier, more upright and assertive silhouette that functions as a scaled-down sibling to the flagship Kia Telluride, in fact we’d go so far as to say this Seltos has a closer family resemblance to that larger SUV than to the compact Sportage.

The front fascia is dominated by a broader, taller grille flanked by vertically oriented headlights and signature amber star map LED daytime running lights.

The profile view now includes diagonal lines and a floating roof effect. Other aerodynamic refinements like flush door handles and clean body panels give it a premium aesthetic, while black wheel arch cladding houses wheel designs ranging from 16-inch alloys up to glossy 19-inch wheels on top-tier trims. Our initial reaction to all three of the wheel designs is a thumb-up.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

At the rear, we note a wider haunch, slimmer, continuous LED light bar, newly sculpted tailgate and the license plate now sitting on the bumper, just like the big boys in the SUV lineup have. Skid plates are just visible below the body.

Kia is offering its new 2027 Seltos in a choice of nine exterior colours, on all trims.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Interior of the 2027 Kia Seltos

The growth of the K3 platform yields clear dividends inside the cabin. Passengers get a 25 mm increase in rear legroom and added headroom, resolving the slightly cramped feel of the outgoing model. Cargo volume increases to a practical 786 litres behind the second row, expanding to 1,817 litres when the rear seats are folded flat.

Those rear seats, by the way, are now reclinable, which is of no consequence to the driver but will be appreciated by those in the back on longer road trips. And they are complemented by rear air vents.

Material choices remain mixed, with some harder plastics still visible lower on the doors and console, but the touchpoints feel far more upscale.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Cabin layout enhancements include a squared-off steering wheel with a neat, slightly retro side placement for the Kia logo, and an open-concept lower floor layout. We were happy to note the presence of an actual shifter in the actual traditional place on the lower central console (though in the HEV, that will go out the window in favour of a shifter on the steering wheel column).

For premium comfort, the high-end trims introduce an available panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting and specialized Relaxation Seats with power lumbar support.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2027 Kia Seltos

The centrepiece inside is an expansive panoramic dashboard display housing a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a matching 12.3-inch primary infotainment screen. Uniquely, a small 5-inch screen dedicated purely to climate control is nestled directly between them to improve layout efficiency.

The updated user interface features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, support for over-the-air (OTA) software updates, and even integrated video streaming applications (such as Netflix and YouTube) for use when parked.

Safety tech is equally comprehensive; standard and available equipment includes autonomous emergency braking with intersection monitoring, lane-centering assist, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree surround-view monitor and a blind-spot view camera system that projects a live video feed onto the instrument cluster.

We didn’t get through all the stuff on this one day but found the ergonomics to be on point, in regards to the placement of the screens and the usability of the menus thereon, as well as the presence of physical buttons for climate and audio controls.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrains of the 2027 Kia Seltos

Kia offers Canadian buyers three distinct powertrain choices for 2027. The standard entry-level engine remains a familiar, naturally aspirated 2.0L 4-cylinder that produces 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque, paired with a CVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission).

For drivers looking to escape that CVT and enjoy more passing authority, the X-Line trims upgrade to a turbocharged 1.6L 4-cylinder pushing out 190 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, mated to a conventional 8-speed automatic transmission. This is the powertrain that propelled us on our meandering drive around the beautiful region around Lac-Beauport and Quebec City on this day.

Not tested on this day, sadly, is the variant that constitutes the big news under the hood for the new Seltos. The model’s new hybrid powertrain is scheduled to arrive at Canadian dealerships later in 2026. It pairs a 1.6L 4-cylinder hybrid engine with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Seltos HEV also marks the debut of Kia's electric all-wheel-drive (e-AWD) system. This setup uses a dedicated electric motor to drive the rear axle on demand for slippery Canadian winter conditions while optimizing fuel consumption down to an estimated 5.2L to 5.9L/100 km.

There’s no tow rating for the 2027 Seltos, so no towing please.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2027 Kia Seltos - Versions and pricing in Canada

The Canadian lineup for the gasoline-powered 2027 Seltos spans six distinct trim configurations, all seeing an incremental price increase reflective of the added size and standard technology.

- 2027 Seltos LX FWD - $28,495 MSRP - 16-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, remote start, 12-inch screen, etc.;

- 2027 Seltos LX AWD - $30,495 - Adds mechanical All-Wheel Drive and terrain management modes;

- 2027 Seltos EX AWD - $33,495 - 18-inch wheels, LED lighting, heated steering wheel, synthetic leather;

- 2027 Seltos EX Premium AWD - $36,795 - Panoramic display, wireless phone charging, power liftgate;

- 2027 Seltos X-Line AWD - $39,295 - 1.6L Turbo engine, 8-speed auto, 19-inch wheels, black trim;

- 2027 Seltos X-Line Limited AWD - $41,295 - Relaxation seats, Harman Kardon audio, 360-degree camera system.

Specific pricing and trim details for the hybrid models will be released closer to their official showroom debut; we do know, however, that the HEV model will be available in LX, EX and X-Line trims, just like the ICE version.

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia

Driving the 2027 Kia Seltos

After being greeted by the bolder, more upright exterior, you get in and find a more upscale, roomier environment that, in the front row, narrows the difference between this and the larger Sportage to a trifle. It’s all quite comfortable and airy (with the panoramic sunroof especially) and we were ready to hit the road immediately.

Our sole model tested on this day was the X-Line with the larger of the two non-hybrid powertrains. It is essentially a carry-over from the outgoing model’s 1.6L turbo engine, which now is tasked with moving a heavier, bigger vehicle. It does well, on the whole. Acceleration and passing are acceptable if never particularly enervating. There’s not much roll on corners although if you push, you shall receive. We did note some slight stuttering from the transmission when time came to shift (usually down) at lower speeds, but nothing dramatic.

Rather than try to give its small SUV pretentions of sportiness, Kia has wisely focused on improving comfort and refinement. The chassis is stiffer, and the longer wheelbase gives the whole vehicle a more planted feel on the road. Steering feel is fine, though as always in a vehicle of this type, we wouldn’t mind a little more road responsiveness. Visibility is good, certainly helped by the greater upright stance of the SUV compared to its predecessor.

We note a ground clearance bumped up to 20.5 cm, which adds, in theory, a credible adventurous edge, especially on X-Line trims.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

Customers coming at the 2027 Seltos thinking they’re getting a traditional subcompact SUV will be amazed by the roominess, refinement and grown-up look and driving feel they get. And that’s good marketing, if nothing else.

That aside, there’s every reason to think Kia’s success in Canada with its ‘subcompact+’ SUV will continue with this bigger, better Seltos. Packed with tech, featuring a rare-for-the-segment available panoramic sunroof and offering all-around competence with gusts up to excellence, it will hold its audience and probably grow it. Especially once the hybrid arrives.

2027 Kia Seltos competitors

• Chevrolet Trax / Trailblazer

• Honda HR-V

• Hyundai Kona

• Mazda CX-30

• Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

• Subaru Crosstrek

• Toyota Corolla Cross

• Volkswagen Taos

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The new Seltos, next to the old | Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers