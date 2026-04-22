• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2027 Nissan Rogue e-Power.

Yokohama, Japan — Sometimes, movement in the automotive industry comes in baby steps. Other times, rules of the game change without too much noise. With the 2027 Rogue e-Power, Nissan is clearly taking the latter approach. Just months ago, the automaker introduced to North America a 2026 Rogue borrowing Mitsubishi’s plug-in hybrid system. That’s already headed for the exit, and in comes Nissan’s in-house technology, in use for nearly a decade abroad and finally arriving on our market.

Three seasons of e-Power

Think of e-Power as a three-season series. Season One debuted in 2016 with the Nissan Note e-Power. The concept was simple: a small combustion engine produces electricity to power a small battery, which feeds an electric motor that, in turn, drives the wheels. Impressive in the city, the system lacked stamina on the highway; it was ambitious and intriguing but incomplete.

Season Two, more ambitious still, arrived between 2020 and 2023 with the Qashqai e-Power. A new character was the 1.5L 3-cylinder engine with variable compression that delivered better efficiency, along with refined energy management. The result: smoother driving, better endurance and performance that was more credible outside urban centres.

| Photo: B.Charette

We’re now starting Season Three, starring the 2027 Rogue. The scale has shifted. Two electric motors — one front, one back — create an all-wheel-drive system without a driveshaft. The combustion engine is the same 1.5L 3-cylinder as before, but it has been entirely redesigned. The goal was to deliver more power, instantaneous torque and a driving feel even closer to that of a pure electric vehicle.

A hybrid, but not exactly

This is where the Rogue e-Power plays its best card. Unlike conventional hybrids like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, the gasoline engine never sends power to the wheels. Never. It serves purely as a generator to produce electricity to recharge the battery. The vehicle is always propelled by the electric motors, and unlike a plug-in hybrid, there’s no need – indeed, no way - to plug it in.

Essentially, you get a conventional hybrid with the driving behavior of an all-electric vehicle. It’s an idea that General Motors explored years back with the Chevrolet Volt, but one that Nissan is pushing in a different direction here.

| Photo: B.Charette

Behind the wheel: A sensation shift

Our first encounter with Season Three of e-Power took place at the Grandrive circuit in Yokohama. After two laps in the current Rogue to establish a baseline, we took the wheel of a camouflaged Rogue e-Power prototype. The difference was immediate. No more revving or the “slipping” effect typical of CVTs (continuously variable transmissions). Press the accelerator, the response is instantaneous and perfectly linear. The thrust is continuous, without interruption; it feels exactly like driving a 100-percent electric model.

Thanks to the dual electric motors, torque management between the axles happens in real-time. On a slippery surface — say, a frosty February morning in Quebec or northern Alberta — this promises superior traction. Furthermore, the center of gravity, lowered by the battery, helps stabilize the vehicle.

Then there’s the near-silence of the ride, another strong point. Even under sustained acceleration, the ambience remains hushed. The combustion engine manifests during heavy demand but never becomes intrusive. Nissan has clearly refined the soundproofing.

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A driving experience more zen than sporty

Obviously, two laps on a track don't replace a full road test. Still, there were some striking first impressions, namely an absence of vibration, imperceptible transitions and a general smoothness that feels almost like floating. On straightaways, we heard from the combustion engine, but only briefly - it faded away as soon as our speed stabilized. The balance between comfort and efficiency is very convincing.

Fuel consumption: To be confirmed

Nissan announces an average of about 5.5L/100 km. Solid as this figure is on paper, reality may dictate a different story. At highway speeds (120 km/h), staying under the 6-litre mark may be a challenge. With all-wheel drive and the vehicle's weight, an average between 6 and 6.5L/100 km seems more plausible. That said, even if that won’t make of the Rogue e-Power a champion of thrift, it’s better then some, and it offers a much more refined driving experience than many of its rivals.

| Photo: B.Charette

Styling that evolves smoothly

Despite the camouflage, the 2027 Rogue reveals its intentions. The familiar silhouette gains modernity with a new light signature integrated into the grille and geometric-patterned taillights. It’s subtle but not unattractive.

On board, while it was difficult to get a full view, we noted larger screens and a modernized interface. The configuration remains classic: two rows and five seats.

| Photo: B.Charette

The final word

The 2027 Rogue e-Power doesn't try to impress with spectacular figures. It’s the pleasantness of the drive that will most impress. This SUV offers a clear, distinct alternative to its segment rivals, delivering a smooth, silent experience on the road deeply rooted in the brand's electric DNA.

In a segment where models are starting to look alike, this unique personality is an attraction all in itself. The Rogue e-Power might not win the war of the spec sheets, but on the road, it is arguably one of the most pleasant hybrids for daily life.

It’s still too early to talk about pricing in Canada for the 2027 Rogue e-Power. That should be forthcoming closer to the model’s launch, expected around November 2026.

| Photo: B.Charette

| Photo: B.Charette

| Photo: B.Charette