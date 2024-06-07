• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia.

San Diego, CA - Toyota never ceases to surprise. The car company with the most diversified lineup in the industry is bringing us another model this year. Although to be precise, the new model is a de-facto replacement for another, now-defunct one, the Venza.

Sales of the Venza just never got off the ground, in fact last year, Toyota sold more bZ4Xs and Siennas than Venzas. With the Crown Signia, part of the Crown sub-lineup that Toyota launched with the sedan of the same name last year, hope springs anew.

Is the Crown Signia more compelling than the Venza? Well it’s at least as compelling, we can say that right off the bat.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia, profile | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Toyota Crown Signia - What's new?

It may be new, but the approach is recognizable. Like the Venza, the Crown Signia is only offered in hybrid configuration.

But more importantly, during our first meeting with the new model, a debate raged as to whether this is a crossover SUV or actually a wagon. It mattered not that Toyota insists on the former.

Anyways the debate continues. In the U.S., the model is considered an SUV, no arguments. But when someone pointed out that it doesn’t come with tinted windows from the factory, Toyota's response was that in Japan, station wagons can’t be delivered with tinted windows.

For me, this is more of a wagon than an SUV, which is obvious when you look at the model in profile, but also what it feels like behind the wheel.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Toyota Crown Signia design - 8.5/10

The Crown sedan is oddly shaped, if we’re being blunt. The proportions of the Crown Signia wagon are much more harmonious, well-proportioned, even elegant.

At the front, as if to accentuate the designers’ desire to find the sweet spot balanced between car and SUV, the styling looks like a Prius mated to a Lexus TX. The effect is pretty good, and the back end is just as well designed. The 21-inch wheels add character to the whole.

The Venza wasn't ugly, but this Crown Signia is likely to stand out more. The colours Toyota is giving its exterior are nothing to write home about; the bronze is the best of the bunch. Incidentally, the colours read as follows: Storm Cloud or Black as standard or else Bronze Age, Finish Line Red and Oxygen White as options.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

On board, it's all black, or a shade Toyota has dubbed Equestrian Brown. Most striking is the quality of what's on offer. You could put a Lexus logo on the steering wheel, really. The comfort of the seats is beyond reproach, and the soundproofing is also worthy of mention.

And since the model comes in only the one Limited configuration, it comes equipped with an all-round package. Every Toyota Crown Signia has leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats (ventilated at the front), heated steering wheel, premium 11-speaker audio system, hands-free tailgate, digital display rear-view mirror, heated mirrors that can be folded down electrically, LED headlights, lights and fog lights and rain-sensing wipers, among other features.

A Technology Package is available. Mostly it adds additional safety features to the TSS 3.0 (Toyota Safety Sense) suite that comes standard with the vehicle.

Cargo space is on par with what you can expect from a compact SUV, with a volume of 1,870 litres behind the first row.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia, data screen | Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia - 8.0/10

There's no shortage of technology, with applications such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Toyota's connected services, including Drive Connect. For a period of three years, it offers infonuagic navigation with Google points of interest, Destination Assist and an intelligent assistant that activates on hearing “Hello Toyota”.

The dashboard features two 12.5-inch screens for the instrument cluster and multimedia system functions. There are three USB-C ports at the front and two at the rear.

Worth mentioning is the efficiency of the hybrid system used by the Crown Signia. That said, the fact is that it's the fourth generation of that system used here, rather than the fifth that equips the Camry and Prius, which is a bit disappointing.

Performance remains efficient, however.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia, front grille | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia - 7.5/10

Under the hood is a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, aided by electric motors to deliver 240 hp and all-wheel drive.

A continuously variable transmission (CVT) teams up with this powertrain. When you're not putting too much strain on the car, it's fine. But this CVT does a better job with the fifth-generation hybrid system not included here, especially when it comes to managing the revs when the gas pedal is released. It's nothing major, but then again, we'd have hoped for more, with the new hybrid system.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia - 8.0/10

Behind the wheel, things are pretty uneventful, which is good news for this model. With some vehicles, you're looking for driving pleasure, or for that little edge that makes the experience more exhilarating. With a Toyota Crown Signia, there's no such expectation. Instead, you expect a ride that's all about comfort, and that's exactly what you get.

You're lulled by the comfort, really. Handling is solid, even surprising. It's much better planted than an SUV. Did we mention this is a wagon? The problem, if there is one, is that the steering is somewhat imprecise. Selecting the Sport drive mode helps to alleviate this problem.

In a nutshell, let's just say I would not hesitate to take this car on a long road trip; a very long road trip.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia, hybrid badging | Photo: D.Rufiange

Fuel consumption

Toyota claims fuel consumption ratings of 6.0L/100 km in the city, 6.3L/100 km on the highway, for a combined 6.2L/100 km. That's all very well, but those numbers would likely have been a bit better with the latest technology.

During our very short test drive, we maintained the promised average on country roads that were hilly enough to require several heavy accelerations.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia, front | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Toyota Crown Signia pricing in Canada

The model starts at $57,450. With the Technology Package, that rises to $59,525. With fees, Toyota estimates prices at $60,081 and $63,156, respectively.

Frequently asked questions about the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia

Will it be possible to tow with the Crown Signia?

Yes; the capacity is 2700 lb.

2025 Toyota Crown Signia, rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

Toyota is filling a void by adding the Crown Signia to its lineup, especially with the departure of the Venza. Will it do any better? There’s reason to doubt. It has all the tools to succeed, but we shouldn't expect very high sales volumes for this singular type of model.

Because, at the end of the day, who is the Crown Signia aimed at? We're afraid it's the buyer of the now-defunct Avalon, which never attracted tons of buyers either.

Let's give the model a chance, though; the consumers will decide.

Competitors of the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia

- Audi A6 Allroad

- Genesis GV70

- Subaru Outback (if a cheaper version were on the menu)

- Volvo V90

2025 Toyota Crown Signia, hatch | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Toyota Crown Signia, lower central console | Photo: D.Rufiange