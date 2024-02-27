• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 BMW X2.

Cascais, Portugal - The first-generation X2 SUV arrived in 2019. When the X1 model was renewed in 2022, the X2 was simply left out. BMW is bringing it back to the catalog for 2024, and for the occasion its high-slung wagon styling gives way to a more conventional shape. That brings it into line with the X4 and X6 models just in a more compact form, but it’s a move we find a little regrettable on BMW's part.

2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive tested Photo: B.Charette

Exterior design

To appeal to families who always want more space, even in smaller sizes, BMW delivers a new X2 with more generous proportions. The result is a more spacious and practical vehicle.

The overall silhouette is more aggressive, its sound is more aggressive, its profile is leaner. The station-wagon styling of the first model gives way to that of a coupe with a tapering roofline, and is bookended by a strongly sculpted front end and an imposing stern that can optionally be adorned with four tailpipes and a tailgate-mounted rear spoiler.

For the first time on this model, 21-inch wheels are even available as an option to accentuate the sporty look.

The final result is quite successful, but it all looks mighty similar to other X models ending with an even number.

Interior of 2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive Photo: BMW

Interior design

BMW's conceptualization of the interior is inspired by the iX2, its electric little brother (not coming to Canada), which features the latest technological innovations.

A slim dashboard and elegant horizontal console give the X2 an upscale look. There are four interior trim choices to liven up the cabin, including an aluminum mesh option available exclusively on models with the M Sport package. The elements of the previous model have all been replaced by a high-quality digital display.

Passengers enjoy more space in the X2 than ever before. The larger dimensions provide extra shoulder and elbow room, even with the receding roofline at the rear, as well as an extra inch of knee room for rear passengers. The second-row seats fold to a 40/20/40 format and can accommodate up to 1,470 litres of cargo space when folded.

Remote start and heated front seats and steering wheel are optional.

2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive, multimedia screen Photo: BMW

Technology and safety

Every X2 comes with a curved dashboard. The left, 10.25-inch part of the display is the instrument cluster, showing speed and other driving information, while to its right a 10.7-inch screen accesses the multimedia controls. The system changes configuration depending on the drive mode selected.

There's also wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A wireless charger for smartphones is included as standard on the M35i xDrive and is available as an optional equipment package for the xDrive28i variant.

A melodious Harman-Kardon audio system is available in the Premium equipment package, adding more bass out of the back of the interior. A basic set of driver assistance features, including automated emergency braking, is included as standard, and BMW offers additional technologies at extra cost. Key safety features include:

- Automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection

- Lane Departure Warning as standard

- Optional adaptive cruise control

2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive, profile Photo: B.Charette

Versions of the 2024 BMW X2 in Canada

Two models are being offered at Canadian dealerships. First there's the X2 xDrive28i version, and then the X2 M35i xDrive. Both models come with all-wheel drive and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

While the available space and overall styling is the same for both models, you have the option of customizing your X2 with unique colours like Tampa Bay Green Frosted, which will relieve you of $6,000. There's also the $5,500 Premium Package, the $2,500 M Sport Pro Package and the $2,500 Advanced Driving Package.

2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive, green Photo: B.Charette

Powertrains of the 2024 BMW X2

Both models are powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine. In the case of the X2 xDrive28i, it produces 241 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. This is a significant increase over the 228-hp turbocharged 4-cylinder of the previous X2. This model will take 6.5 seconds to break the 100 km/h barrier.

The X2 M35i xDrive version increases power to 312 hp (10 more than before) while retaining the same torque. This extra oomph reduces the 0-100 km time to 5.4 seconds.

You also get a more athletic model overall, with more powerful Brembo brakes and a tighter sports suspension.

Both models run on slightly wider tires than the previous model, reinforcing the more aggressive look. Both models also come with all-season tires, but by switching to high-performance summer tires, the M35i xDrive increases its top speed to 250 km/h.

Exterior design of 2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2024 BMW X2

BMW proves that it's possible to take a sportier approach in a larger SUV.

It's worth noting that the only model on hand at our first test drive in Portugal was the M35i xDrive version. From the very first minutes behind the wheel, you forget you're behind the wheel of an SUV. The 21-inch Pirelli P Zero tires and performance package give wings to this model, which takes the sharpest curves without a second thought.

Steering is precise and quick, and the weight difference between the two models is insignificant - the X2 28i is 1725 kg and our test X2 35i is 1742 kg. Suspension is firm but comfortable.

Switch to Sport mode and you've got the definition of stiff. You'll need a road free of imperfections to appreciate active driving.

Although the exterior has changed, the driving experience is just as enjoyable as the old X2.

The new 2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive Photo: B.Charette

Pricing of the 2024 BMW X2

The xDrive28i model starts at $48,800 before taxes, transport and preparation costs, and of course without options. The M35i xDrive model starts at $59,400. In addition to the standard equipment, our test model offered the following options:

- Tampa Bay Green Frosted: $6,000

- Premium Package: $5,500

- M Sport Pro Package: $2,500

- Advanced Driving Package: $2,500

These options bring the cost of our test X2 to $75,900. Then there's taxes, shipping and preparation costs, and all the rest.

The final word

BMW has resolved a difficult automotive equation, bringing together a more practical, more generous model without compromising its extroverted personality as a fun-to-drive model. It's a pity, however, that the visual presentation is so family-oriented and doesn't reflect the full potential of this SUV. Sometimes, a little more daring is needed to achieve exaltation. The X2 will arrive in dealerships in March 2024.

Questions we’re asking about the 2024 X2

Why did BMW think it a great idea to design a coupe that is in every way similar to the X4? What drives manufacturers to produce series of clones? The old X2, with its smart wagon look that didn’t take itself too seriously, was much more pleasing to the eye than this square thing that looks like any other square things. The designers of these vehicles will have to explain their reasoning to me one of these days…

Strong points Nimble powertrains

Nimble powertrains More generous cargo space

More generous cargo space Cutting-edge technology Weak points Limited rear legroom

Limited rear legroom Complex infotainment

Complex infotainment Still a ton of options

Still a ton of options The new X2 is uglier than the old one

Glimpse of 2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive from rear Photo: B.Charette

Competitors of the 2024 BMW X2

- Acura RDX

- Audi Q3

- Infiniti QX55

- Lexus NX

- Mercedes-Benz GLA

Wheel of 2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive Photo: B.Charette

Seating of 2024 BMW X2 M35i xDrive Photo: BMW