Next-Generation 2024 BMW X2 Unveiled

BMW has unveiled the next generation of its X2 SUV. At the same time, it confirmed the X2 xDrive28i and X2 M35i xDrive versions for the North American market. In the case of the latter, power reaches a new peak of 312 hp.

The iX2 electric version confirmed for some markets is not planned for the U.S., which means Canadian consumers shouldn’t hold their breaths waiting for it to appear here. But we'll have to see what happens with the Canadian offering.

The X2 will be officially unveiled later this month at the Tokyo Motor Show. Its arrival on the market is scheduled for next spring, as a 2024 model.

The new 2024 BMW X2 Photo: BMW

The company hopes this new model will be as popular as the first, launched in 2018. To date, some 380,000 units of the X2 have been sold worldwide. The new model delivers more in terms of performance and space, which should appeal to the model's target buyers. The new X2 is 7.6 inches longer than the outgoing model, and it’s slightly wider as well.

19-inch wheels are standard on the X2 xDrive28i, while the X2 M35i xDrive gets 20-inch wheels. In both cases, 21-inch wheels will be offered as an option.

Interior of the 2024 BMW X2 Photo: BMW

On board, the layout is in line with that of the X2's cousin, the X1. The dashboard is dominated by a huge screen divided into two sections: 10.3 inches for the digital display instrument cluster, 10.7 inches for the multimedia system (the latest 9.0 version, with improved user-friendliness).

The configuration is still five-seat. Cargo volume is 716 litres behind the second row and 1,464 litres behind the first, which is still not segment-leading.

2024 BMW X2 blue Photo: BMW

Powertrains of the 2024 BMW X2

Both models use the same 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine working in conjunction with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 28 version delivers an output of 241 hp, the 35 variant 312 hp.

The latter gets a sportier chassis, with adaptive dampers and larger brakes. If you're looking for a more dynamic model, this is the one to choose.

The BMW X2 will be produced at BMW's Regensburg plant in Germany.

Prices will be announced closer to the model's arrival on the market next year.