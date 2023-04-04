2023 Toyota Highlander - Exterior design Photo: Auto 123

• Auto123 put the 2023 Toyota Highlander to the test. Here's what you need to know.

• The Toyota Highlander is a popular choice in its class because of its reliability, space and comfort.

• We could also mention its advanced technology, safety features and fuel economy.

The Toyota Highlander faces fierce competition. Coming up with 10 serious rivals doesn’t require a ton of thought, and you could find more. This is a segment all manufacturers want to win. As we touched on in our last review of the 2023 Sienna, families have in large numbers moved away from minivans and into three-row mid-size SUVs.

But the Highlander has an ace up its sleeve, one feature that differentiates the models from others. It's one of the few that can be equipped with an all-wheel-drive, hybrid powertrain.

Note, however, that of the four different trims the Highlander comes in - LE, XLE, XSE and Limited - only the LE, XLE and Limited models can be equipped with that hybrid system.

2023 Toyota Highlander - Profile Photo: Auto 123

What's new for the 2023 version?

The Highlander sees its V-6 engine replaced this year by an all-new 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. It might be smaller, but this new engine holds its own, developing 265 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque compared to 295 hp and 263 lb-ft for the old V6. Toyota claims a city fuel consumption of 11.8L/100 km and 8.6L/100 km, which is identical to the previous powertrain. The towing capacity also remains identical at 5,000 lb.

The Limited and Platinum models of the Highlander are now equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a digital gauge cluster of the same size. The top-of-the-line versions also get power-folding side mirrors. Finally, the XLE and XSE versions have been upgraded with the addition of a hands-free power liftgate.

This year, Highlander and Highlander Hybrid models have a new feature: a Technology Package that includes the Toyota Multimedia System. This system is designed to work wirelessly with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It features Toyota's latest interface, which enhances driver-vehicle interaction using sight, touch and voice.

2023 Toyota Highlander - Rear Photo: Auto 123

The exterior

The Toyota Highlander is a family-friendly midsize SUV clad in a rugged and stylish exterior. Here are some features of the Toyota Highlander's exterior:

- The front of the car features an hourglass-shaped grille, which is a distinctive feature of the Toyota brand. The headlights are also quite large and angular, with integrated LED daytime running lights.

- The side mirrors are quite large and come with integrated LED turn signals.

- The sides are designed with clean, smooth lines in mind, with slightly curved fenders and a distinct character line running along the body.

- At the rear, the Toyota Highlander features L-shaped taillights, also equipped with LEDs.

- The lower part of the vehicle is trimmed with black plastic to offer better protection from gravel and other road debris.

- The car rests on alloy wheels, which add a sporty touch to the whole.

The Toyota Highlander is an elegant vehicle, with a design combining ruggedness and finesse. It's discreet, too, in that this SUV blends in with traffic – which is probably something many owners will count as a positive.

Strong points Distinctive line

Distinctive line LED headlights

LED headlights Alloy wheels on all versions Weak points Plastic in the lower body

Plastic in the lower body Risk of fragility for the front grille

2023 Toyota Highlander - Interior Photo: Auto 123

The interior

The Toyota Highlander's interior is spacious, comfortable and well equipped. Here's what to remember:

- Seating: The SUV can accommodate up to eight occupants, mostly in base models. If you opt for a rear seat, it will split 60/40. The seats are covered with quality materials, such as leather or durable fabric. The front seats are heated and ventilated in the higher-end models.

- Dashboard: All Highlanders come with Toyota's all-new multimedia system. It features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and is accessed via Toyota's all-new interface, which improves interaction with the vehicle. We tried to set it up with great difficulty.

- The touchscreen on the LE to XSE versions is very average in size at 8 in in diameter. On the Limited and Platinum trim, you'll find a 12.3-inch screen accompanied by a 1,200-watt JBL sound system with 11 speakers.

- Storage space: There’s plenty of room for everything your family wants to bring.

- Trunk size: With the second and third rows of seats folded down, cargo space increases from 435 to 2387 litres.

The Highlander's interior is comfortable, spacious and well-equipped, providing a pleasant experience for both passengers and driver. It's easy to see why many families shopping for a Toyota will prefer it to the Sienna.

Strong points Comfort

Comfort Space

Space Versatility Weak points On-board plastic

On-board plastic JBL audio reserved for the Limited

2023 Toyota Highlander - Touch screen Photo: Auto 123

Safety and technology

Like other Toyota vehicles, the Highlander has very good active and passive safety technology. The Highlander is equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ system, which is an improvement on the previous 2.0 system. This is complemented by 8 airbags, a rearview camera and a tire pressure monitoring system.

2023 Toyota Highlander - Front Photo: Auto 123

The drive

As a self-respecting mid-size SUV, the Highlander offers a very comfortable ride. Visibility is good for driver and passengers, and despite its size, the vehicle manoeuvres easily.

The new 2.4L 4-cylinder engine (265 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque) is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, and is only available in four-wheel-drive configuration. The Highlander Hybrid, meanwhile, combines a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with two electric motors to deliver a total output of 243 hp. Unfortunately, we did not have occasion to test drive this version.

One observation from driving the 4-cylinder: the engine is just as quiet and has more torque at low RPM. Honestly, you will see very little difference between the two engines. According to Toyota, drivers will feel the torque gain in favour of the four-cylinder in everyday driving situations, especially when the 7 or 8 seats are filled, and the Highlander's generous cargo space is put to full use.

It's true that in everyday, city driving the vehicle is lively! On the highway, there is no difference with this engine. Toyota claims a combined fuel consumption of 10.3L/100 km, while we averaged 12.1L/100 km in winter conditions.

Strong points Hybrid system

Hybrid system 4WD

4WD Silence on board Weak points Noisy engine when pushed

Noisy engine when pushed No PHEV

2023 Toyota Highlander - Headlights Photo: Auto 123

The final word

The Toyota Highlander is a reliable vehicle. It is comfortable, safe and economical. A major advantage is that the SUV is available in a hybrid version for a small price difference ($2,500). If you drive 20,000 km/year, it will take you less than three years to make up that price difference. Provided, of course, that you don't have to tow loads over 3500 lb; if that’s in your plans, you’ll have to go for the non-hybrid version which can pull up to 5000 lb.

Some of your questions about the 2023 Toyota Highlander:

Why choose the Toyota Highlander over its competition?

There are several reasons why someone might choose the Highlander over other competing vehicles in the same SUV class.

- Reliability: Toyota has one of the best reputations for the reliability of its vehicles, and the Highlander is no exception.

- Space and Comfort: The Toyota Highlander offers plenty of room for passengers and luggage and can accommodate 7 or 8 passengers and their luggage.

- Technology: The Toyota Highlander is equipped with many advanced technology and safety features, starting with the base versions.

- Fuel Economy: The Toyota Highlander is available in a hybrid version that is known to be very fuel efficient.

The Toyota Highlander is a popular choice in its class because of its reliability, space and comfort, advanced technology, safety and fuel economy. It can be an attractive option for buyers looking for a versatile and reliable SUV for their family.

2023 Toyota Highlander - Highlander badging Photo: Auto 123

The competition

The 2023 Toyota Highlander has several direct rivals in the mid-size SUV segment. Here are some of the main competitors :

These SUVs all offer similar features to the Toyota Highlander, including seating for seven or eight occupants, high reliability and advanced safety features.

EVALUATION 78 % Performance 7/10 Design 6/10 On-board space 9/10 Technology and safety 8/10 Fuel economy 8/10 Overall value 9/10