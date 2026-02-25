• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Westlake Village, CA — This fall, Jeep unveiled the 2026 Grand Cherokee as the model reaches the midpoint of its fifth generation, and receives several updates for the occasion.

Auto123 found itself in Westlake Village, near Los Angeles, California, for a first drive of the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Here’s our summary of that experience.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee – What’s new?

For 2026, Stellantis hasn’t opted for a complete overhaul of the Grand Cherokee; rather, what we have here is a mid-generation refresh. Recall that the "WL" generation hit the market for the 2021 model year with the Grand Cherokee L, followed by the standard Grand Cherokee in 2022.

Improvements for 2026 include aesthetic tweaks, a revised mechanical lineup and a new infotainment screen.

Stellantis is also using the occasion to reshuffle its catalog. For that it’s drawing inspiration from Ram, which you may recall sold two generations of its 1500 pickup simultaneously. And so, with the new Grand Cherokee, the Laredo and Laredo X trims aren’t getting the mid-generation updates and remain identical to their 2025 model-year iterations.

Meanwhile, the Laredo Altitude, Limited, Limited Altitude, Limited Reserve, and Summit Reserve trims do get the new powertrain and other upgrades. We can already sense consumer confusion during the shopping process.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee, in profile | Photo: Jeep

Design of the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee – 9.0/10

Given that this is a mid-cycle update, the design changes are fairly subtle. The WL generation of the Grand Cherokee has always struck us as a winner in terms of design, and that remains true for 2026. Basically the model hits the right balance between luxury and adventurous styling.

For the new year, the grille has been slightly redesigned – though rest assured, the brand's iconic seven slots remain. The fascia and headlights have also been changed, though those updates don’t apply to the Laredo and Laredo X trims. The colour palette has also been expanded.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee, interior | Photo: G.Goyer

Interior of the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee – 8.0/10

On board, the formula is unchanged; the Grand Cherokee stays true to itself. The cabin is very spacious and provides a high level of comfort in both rows. It’s easy to imagine taking a Grand Cherokee on an extended road trip.

Another observation: the higher you go in the trim levels, the more luxury you gain — and the steeper the bill becomes. We suggest you weigh your priorities wisely.

| Photo: G.Goyer

Technology of the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee – 8.0/10

Among the notable new features for 2026 is the 12.3-inch touchscreen, which integrates Uconnect technology. As we’ve come to expect from that system, the menus are clear and operation is simple. It’s a significant improvement over the previous version.

That said, the more affordable entry-level Laredo and Laredo X trims don’t get the new screen and make do with the older model’s 8.4-inch display. And it is perfectly adequate for buyers who don't require the latest high-tech tools.

Our test vehicle featured a passenger-side screen. We find this feature superfluous; most passengers have a phone or tablet, which are generally more comprehensive and user-friendly than a third screen fixed to the dashboard.

| Photo: G.Goyer

Powertrain of the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee – 5.0/10

The big swing-and-a-miss for the 2026 Grand Cherokee is under the hood. Nothing much to say about the base Laredo and Laredo X trims, which get the trusty 3.6L Pentastar V6. Proven, simple, no-fuss, it delivers 293 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. It isn't sophisticated or exceptional, but it has done the job for years.

But the fact is, since the discontinuation of the 5.7L Hemi V8 and the removal of the 4xe plug-in hybrid versions, no other engine was offered. For a vehicle targeting a more premium niche with its plush trims, the absence of a more powerful, refined engine was sorely felt.

In response, what does Stellantis for 2026? It introduces a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder. Yes, you read that correctly. No, it is not an error. This engine, named the Hurricane 4, has nothing in common with the inline-6 Hurricane engines found elsewhere in the Stellantis lineup. Aside from the air filter, it also reportedly shares no components with the 2.0L turbo currently found in the Wrangler, for example. We’re told it’s an entirely new engine, generating 324 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque.

| Photo: G.Goyer

Fuel consumption of the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee – 6.0/10

The time spent behind the wheel was insufficient to properly evaluate real-world fuel economy. Furthermore, at the time of writing, Natural Resources Canada’s fuel rating tool is experiencing technical issues.

For its part, Jeep announces a combined fuel consumption of 10.4L/100 km for the Grand Cherokee equipped with the Hurricane 4 engine (11.5 city / 9.2 highway). The V6 model is rated at 10.9L/100 km combined (12.3 city / 9.2 highway).

| Photo: G.Goyer

Driving the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee – 7.0/10

It took but a few kilometers on the road to realize the Hurricane 4 engine is ill-suited for this vehicle. Given the size of the vehicle, its market positioning and how owners use it, this engine feels out of place under the hood of the Grand Cherokee — especially in the most expensive trims. At most, we might understand its presence as a compromise for a lower-cost entry-level version.

Simply out, the engine is raspy, noisy and uninspiring. Acceleration is mediocre, and the lag during passing manoeuvres is borderline unacceptable.

We aren't holding our breath for the return of the Hemi V8 — even if the Ram 1500 and Wrangler briefly brought it back — but in any case, that isn't what we’re asking for. We think the inline-6 Hurricane engine (Standard or High Output) would be perfectly appropriate for the Grand Cherokee. In fact, it would be the best engine possible for the model.

| Photo: G.Goyer

During the Q&A session on this teat-drive day, Jeep officials didn’t close the door on expanding the engine lineup beyond 2026. This remains a "wait and see" situation.

There’s also the question of the Hurricane 4's reliability. Unfortunately, many of Stellantis's recent engine developments have faced struggles. What’s more, due to heavy rain in the region, organizers prevented us from testing the vehicle on the off-road circuit.

Lastly, note that Jeep maintains a towing capacity of 6,200 lb, same as before. While that seems ambitious for the V6, we fear the 4-cylinder will be completely out of breath attempting such a task.

| Photo: G.Goyer

The final word

For 2026, the Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a few changes to stay in the game, though oddly, not all versions benefit from them. While we applaud the larger centre screen, we question the mechanical choice. The Hurricane 4-cylinder has no business in a Grand Cherokee. We sincerely hope Jeep corrects course next year and adds the inline-6 Hurricane engine.

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee - competitors

- Chevrolet Traverse

- Dodge Durango

- Ford Explorer

- Honda Passport

- Hyundai Santa Fe

- Kia Telluride

- Mazda CX-90

- Subaru Forester

- Toyota 4Runner/Highlander

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer