Pirelli Ice Friction Tires, Tested on Ice and Snow

Mirabel, QC - We recently had the opportunity to participate in an exclusive event organized by Pirelli at the ICAR circuit in the Laurentians to test the new Ice Friction winter tires.

Pirelli, official supplier of Formula 1, confirms with these tires its intent to conquer the mainstream winter tire market, taking on renowned brands like Michelin, Bridgestone, and Yokohama. Pirelli, it should be noted, positions itself among high-end brands, offering tires focused on performance and safety.

During this event, the brand’s new Ice Friction tires were put to the test on a variety of vehicles, including a Hyundai Elantra, Audi Q5, Nissan Rogue, Nissan Pathfinder and two EVs, a Ford Mustang Mach-E and a Polestar 2. The ICAR circuit had ready for us a track specially designed for the occasion, with sections for slalom exercises, curves and emergency braking.

The Ice Friction tire, on an Audi Q5 | Photo: K.Soltani

Ice Friction: Tires designed for winter

Pirelli developed the Ice Friction with the aim of improving tire performance in winter conditions. The tire's rubber is composed of a mixture including vegetable oils and functionalized polymers, designed to increase grip on ice and wet roads, while minimizing rolling resistance.

The V-shaped tread pattern, combined with a network of grooves, effectively evacuates water and slush, reducing the risk of aquaplaning and improving braking on wet surfaces. This V-shape also contributes to better stability on icy surfaces.

For better performance on snow, the tire incorporates sipes spaced to improve grip on soft snow. A central groove reinforces stability, while the edges of the tread blocks are designed for effective traction and braking on compact snow. Sipes in the shape of lightning bolts with variable widths offer increased lateral support and flexibility, improving performance on snowy and dry surfaces.

Finally, L-shaped sipes on the tire's shoulder improve handling and stability on snowy roads.

During the test event for the new Ice Friction tire from Pirelli | Photo: K.Soltani

The Elantra, a revelation on ice

When equipped with Ice Friction tires, the Elantra proved a real revelation. Its grip on ice was exceptional as it remained at all times agile and responsive, even in the most difficult conditions. This remarkable performance can be explained by several factors, including the weight of the vehicle and the order of passage on the track. Indeed, the Elantra was driven before the track became more slippery due to the passage of other vehicles.

The Q5, not so much

Conversely, the Q5 equipped with Ice Friction tires was a disappointment. It quickly lost grip, and the Quattro system did not seem able to compensate. Fortunately, we were able to drive the Q5 again in the afternoon with Pirelli Winter 2 Scorpion tires, and the difference was striking. The Q5 regained all its grip and handling, demonstrating the importance of tire choice to optimize a vehicle's performance.

The Ice Friction tire, on a Polestar 2 | Photo: K.Soltani

Electrifying grip on electric vehicles

Electric vehicles shone at the event. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, equipped with the new Ice Friction Elect, showed remarkable grip on ice.

The Polestar 2, first equipped with Ice Friction Elect and then SottoZero 3 Elect tires, also offered an exceptional level of performance. With the SottoZero 3 Elect tires, its grip on the ice was such that it was necessary to deactivate some driving aids to explore its limits.

These performances highlight the effectiveness of Pirelli technologies adapted to the specific needs of electric vehicles, particularly in terms of grip and safety.

The final word

Pirelli's Ice Friction tires offer remarkable winter performance. Although effectiveness may vary depending on the vehicle, they position themselves as an excellent option for vehicle owners looking for a high-end winter tire capable of facing the most difficult conditions.

Pirelli's new Ice Friction tire | Photo: K.Soltani

Some of the vehicle used for this test of the Ice Friction tire | Photo: K.Soltani

On the snowy track | Photo: Pirelli