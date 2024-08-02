Hyundai is one of the most aggressive manufacturers when it comes to electrification. Its lineup of battery-powered vehicles continues to grow, and the platform that houses them is one of the best on the market.

In fact, it goes by the acronym E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform). It was designed to be flexible enough to accommodate different types of models. It was also designed to be highly efficient when it comes to charging, especially with an 800-volt architecture.

And all the models that take advantage of it have also been designed with one very important consumer consideration in mind: range. In short, the models that take advantage of the E-GMP platform are very efficient.

This includes, of course, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUV, which is undoubtedly one of the stars of the family, regardless of the type of powertrain used. In fact, one look at the road shows just how popular it is - it's everywhere!

But why is it so successful? The answer lies in a few things.



Ioniq 5 under the snow | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Design

It's no secret that Hyundai is very aggressive when it comes to design. Its approaches aren't always unanimous, but when it hits a home run, the reactions are unanimous. Such was the case with the Ioniq 5, whose lines are inspired by the concept of the first Pony in 1974, but at the same time very futuristic and forward-looking.

It's a real exercise in style, both inside and out.

And speaking of the interior, it's impossible not to mention the space available. Thanks to its electric configuration and the location of its batteries in the floor, the Ioniq 5 offers a hyper-spacious cocoon where comfort and space dominate. Cargo volume rises to 1,680 litres with the second-row seats folded. Folded out, it's 770 litres.

Configurations

Broadly speaking, you have three options. You can opt for a rear-wheel-drive Preferred version or an all-wheel-drive version with the same level of equipment. With the former, you benefit from a 168 kW engine, equivalent to 225 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. If you opt for the all-wheel-drive model, you get a 239 kW engine with 320 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque. Performance is good in both cases, with a 0-60 mph time of 7.4 seconds for the former and 4.9 seconds for the latter.

What about the third solution? It comes from the N Performance division. We're talking about an Ioniq 5 N, a model that offers up to 641 hp with the use of a supercharger mode, for a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.4 seconds. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has been described as a track beast by all the experts who have had the chance to drive it on a circuit.

As for the range, it goes up to 488 kilometres for the rear-wheel-drive version.

And what's interesting about all Hyundai vehicles built on the E-GMP platform is that charging times are very fast. We're talking about a time of less than 20 minutes to go from 10% to 80% on a 350 kW terminal, which is extraordinary.

Finally, the ultimate experience with this model is behind the wheel. Whichever one you try, you'll be satisfied. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 delivers exactly what you'd expect from an efficient electric vehicle. In other words, it delivers.

