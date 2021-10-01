Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in the U.S. in 2020

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The 2020 numbers on car theft in the United States are now in, as compiled by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). Year after year, a quick perusal of the ranking of most-stolen vehicles is always an interesting enterprise, for one thing to see what are the most sought-after “popular” models, but also the quirky details that leave us scratching our heads. This year, that detail involves the particular model-years favoured by car thieves in 2020.

First things first: as usual, the most popular vehicle is also the most stolen. The Ford F-150 and its heavy-duty Super Duty versions top the list. Of concern is that 13 percent more of the pickups were stolen in 2020 compared to 2019. Across the industry, there was a disturbing 11-percent jump in vehicle thefts last year over the year before.

The pandemic and its economic impact certainly played a role.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2004 Chevrolet Silverado Z71
Photo: Chevrolet
2004 Chevrolet Silverado Z71

In second place was Chevrolet's full-size pickup truck. While 44,014 F-Series models were stolen last year, 40,968 Chevrolet models suffered the same fate, a dramatic 25.7 percent increase over 2019.

A more surprising element of the list for 2020 is the most popular year for stolen models. In the case of the F-150, it was 2006 vintages that proved most popular. For Chevrolet, 2004 models were the ones snatched most often.

2000 Honda Civic
Photo: Honda
2000 Honda Civic
2020 Nissan Altima
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2020 Nissan Altima

In positions three and four we find two Honda models, the Civic and the Accord. The most popular years? 2000 and 1997, respectively. Really?  

In fifth and sixth place sit the Toyota Camry and Nissan Altima, this time of much more recent vintage, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

It appears that, for some reason, thieves like their Hondas old and their Toyotas and Nissans new. Go figure.

Digging deeper into the data, we see what’s happening in each U.S. state. The statistics show that three Subaru models are in the top 10 of stolen vehicles in Alaska, while 94 Mitsubishi Mirages were stolen in Puerto Rico.

Here’s the table showing the 10 most stolen models in the United States in 2020. We leave it to you to analyze it in your own way.

.. Model                                                                                                  TheftsVs 2019  Most popular yr
 1Ford full-size pickup44,014    +13.0%     2006
 2Chevrolet full-size pickup40,968+25.7%2004
 3Honda Civic34,144+2.8%2000
 4Honda Accord30,814+0.2%1997
 5Toyota Camry16,915+8.0%2019
 6Nissan Altima14,668+9.8%2020
 7GMC full-size pickup13,016+16.6%2005
 8Toyota Corolla12,515+3.1%2020
 9Honda CR-V12,309+21.9%2000
 10 Dodge / Ram full-size pickup11,991+6.2%2001

 

2020 Toyota Corolla
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2020 Toyota Corolla

You May Also Like

Top 10 Diesel-Engine Vehicles Available in Canada in 2021

Top 10 Diesel-Engine Vehicles Available in Canada in 2021

Auto123 takes a look at the models offering diesel-engine options to Canadian motorists available in 2021. As you'll see, the list is short and limited to a ...

Top 10: Electric Pickups We're Eagerly Awaiting in 2021 and 2022

Top 10: Electric Pickups We're Eagerly Awaiting in 2021 a...

Auto123 gives you a top 10 list of the electric pickup trucks set to debut in 2021 and 2022 – and transform the segment in so doing. Clearly, things are happ...

2020 Ford F-150 Review: Certified Legendary… But the Changes, They Are A Comin’

2020 Ford F-150 Review: Certified Legendary… But the Chan...

The 2020 Ford F-150 represents the last hurrah for the current model before its big overhaul next year. Don’t go calling it outdated, though (pay no heed to ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Wireless Apple CarPlay Can be Added on Some 2...
Article
Dave Dukes de Stellantis pérsente la nouvelle transmission de la compagnie
Stellantis Will Invest $229 Million To Produc...
Article
2022 Kia Forte
A Fortified 2022 Kia Forte for its Mid-Cycle ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Subaru Shares Video Previewing Solterra Electric SUV
Subaru Shares Video Previewin...
Video
Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor is On the Way
Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor i...
Video
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition Packs More Tech, Off-Road Capabilities
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expeditio...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 