Technology

FCA’s 1,000-hp Hellephant Crate Engine Is Already Sold Out

We recently reported on FCA’s plan to make available its 426 Hellephant crate engine, a 7.0L mastodon with an output of 1,000 hp.

The name given to the engine comes in part from the famous 707-hp Hellcat engine the company has used in recent years. Elephant was the name of the just-as-famous 426 HEMI of the 1960s.

The Hellephant engine, designed for track-destined cars or vehicles dating from the era of emissions-exempt cars, was made available at a cost of $30,000 USD, which could climb if the buyer takes some extra accessories. Total production run? 1,000 units.

Photo: FCA

All of them sold out in just two days. FCA confirmed the news to outlet Allpar, a website dedicated to all things FCA, past and present.

"Given the high demand and the hand-built, time-intensive build process, we have closed preordering for the 426 Hellephant Supercharged HEMI crate engine. Based on preorders, the engine sold out in just two days.”

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, to Allpar

The manufacturer added that those wanting to learn more about the crate engine can visit www.cratehemi.com.

Photo: FCA

More Articles

