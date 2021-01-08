We recently reported on FCA’s plan to make available its 426 Hellephant crate engine, a 7.0L mastodon with an output of 1,000 hp.

The name given to the engine comes in part from the famous 707-hp Hellcat engine the company has used in recent years. Elephant was the name of the just-as-famous 426 HEMI of the 1960s.

The Hellephant engine, designed for track-destined cars or vehicles dating from the era of emissions-exempt cars, was made available at a cost of $30,000 USD, which could climb if the buyer takes some extra accessories. Total production run? 1,000 units.

All of them sold out in just two days. FCA confirmed the news to outlet Allpar, a website dedicated to all things FCA, past and present.

"Given the high demand and the hand-built, time-intensive build process, we have closed preordering for the 426 Hellephant Supercharged HEMI crate engine. Based on preorders, the engine sold out in just two days.” - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, to Allpar

The manufacturer added that those wanting to learn more about the crate engine can visit www.cratehemi.com.