A Buick Grand National from Fast and Furious Is Going Up for Auction

One of the two Buick Grand Nationals used in the fourth movie in the Fast and Furious series will be offered for auction at Barrett-Jackson's upcoming event in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Jan. 29.

The Grand National going up for sale was seen in the opening scene of the movie. The scene involved a gas tank robbery and a high-speed chase in reverse, performed of course by Dominic Toretto, the character played by Vin Diesel.

The other Buick Grand National used in the film that still exists was the one customized for the reverse driving shots. Its engine had been moved into the trunk for the occasion. Fortunately, the 1987 model being offered in Arizona is closer to its original condition. It did, however, undergo a few modifications for the film, such as the addition of a roll cage with a fake passenger seat so Michelle Rodriguez could stand on the floor and crawl out the window for a sequence.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

1987 Buick Grand National, profile
Photo: Barrett-Jackson
1987 Buick Grand National, profile

The Buick was also equipped with a pulley system so that it could perform a start where the front end lifts off the ground. The car also sports a fuel cell, lowered suspension, custom wheels and a large dent on a rear panel.

Each car used in the film was an authentic Grand National, according to "Fast and Furious" technical advisor Craig Lieberman. One of the cars was equipped with a V8, but this one retained its 3.8L turbo V6 good for 245 hp and 355 lb-ft of torque in 1987.

This Fast and Furious car won’t be the only Grand National on offer in Scottsdale. The last unit of the model ever built, which has only 33 miles on the clock, will also be sold to the highest bidder.

Which begs the question, is authenticity more valuable than a connection to a Hollywood franchise?

Your verdict?

1987 Buick Grand National, three-quarters rear
Photo: Barrett-Jackson
1987 Buick Grand National, three-quarters rear
1987 Buick Grand National, badging
Photo: Barrett-Jackson
1987 Buick Grand National, badging
1987 Buick Grand National, interior
Photo: Barrett-Jackson
1987 Buick Grand National, interior
1987 Buick Grand National, gear shifter
Photo: Barrett-Jackson
1987 Buick Grand National, gear shifter
Buick Grand National 1987, dashboard
Photo: Barrett-Jackson
Buick Grand National 1987, dashboard
Buick Grand National 1987, three-quarters front
Photo: Barrett-Jackson
Buick Grand National 1987, three-quarters front
Buick Grand National 1987, from above
Photo: Barrett-Jackson
Buick Grand National 1987, from above

