Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

1994 Toyota Supra from the first The Fast and the Furious Movie Up for Auction

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The long saga of the The Fast and the Furious movies is coming to an end. There have been so many entries in the franchise that if it wasn't for the numbers associated with the titles (the latest one is simply named F9), we would have lost track of where we are.

Without becoming film critics, we can safely say the first entry in the series is probably the best; in any event it has attained cult film status. Consequently, the cars that played an important role in it have become pretty iconic. In fact, many enthusiasts have built replicas over the years.

Well, for those who admire the 1994 Toyota Supra driven by late actor Paul Walker in the first Fat and Furious movie, restoring one may not be necessary: one of the models used in the filming is going to the Barrett-Jackson auction bloc, and will be sold to the highest bidder this weekend – more precisely, on Saturday, June 19.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The 1994 Toyota Supra, three-quarters rear
Photo: Barrett-Jackson
The 1994 Toyota Supra, three-quarters rear

In addition to being driven by Walker, the Supra was also used for “multiple interior and exterior shots during the filming” of the first Fast and Furious, as well as of the sequel 2 Fast 2 Furious, according to the Barrett-Jackson site.

Not all movie cars look as good in person as they do on screen, but this Supra looks great in the Lamborghini Diablo Candy Orange pearl paint and “Nuclear Gladiator” graphics seen in the film. It also sports the full set of modifications made for the movie’s filming, including a Bomex front spoiler and side skirts, TRD-style hood, bi-plane APR aluminum rear spoiler and 19-inch wheels signed Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 Tuner.

The 1994 Toyota Supra, profile
Photo: Barrett-Jackson
The 1994 Toyota Supra, profile

This Supra came out of the factory with a twin-turbo 3.0L inline-6 engine. However, it has a 4-speed automatic transmission rather than a manual gearbox. This is not unusual for movie cars, as automatics are easier to use and it doesn't have to be mechanically identical to what is portrayed on screen.

Its starring role in the movie that kicked off the franchise has made this orange 1994 Supra an icon and a collector’s prize. Barrett-Jackson did not provide an estimate of its expected selling price before the auction, but another authentic Fast and Furious Supra previously sold for $185,000 in 2015.

The 1994 Toyota Supra, hatch open
The 1994 Toyota Supra, hatch open
The 1994 Toyota Supra, interior
The 1994 Toyota Supra, interior
The 1994 Toyota Supra, engine
The 1994 Toyota Supra, engine
The 1994 Toyota Supra, three-quarters front
The 1994 Toyota Supra, three-quarters front
The 1994 Toyota Supra, rear
The 1994 Toyota Supra, rear

You May Also Like

First 2020 Toyota Supra off Production Line Auctioned off for $2.1 M

First 2020 Toyota Supra off Production Line Auctioned off...

The first 2020 Toyota Supra has been sold for $1.2 million USD at the Barrett Jackson Auction. It’s tempting to assume that the winning bidder is a collecto...

A Gold Ford Mustang Meant for Bond Movie Goldfinger is For Sale

A Gold Ford Mustang Meant for Bond Movie Goldfinger is Fo...

A gold Ford Mustang that was intended for use in the movie Goldfinger has just appeared for sale online. The one-of-a-kind piece, which couldn’t be finished ...

The First Ram 1500 TRX Going to Auction For a Good Cause

The First Ram 1500 TRX Going to Auction For a Good Cause

The first Ram 1500 TRX will be auctioned off for a good cause. The sale will take place at the Barrett-Jackson event in Scottsdale, Arizona at the end of March.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Toyota Tundra
Images of the Upcoming Toyota Tundra Appear O...
Article
Detroit Auto Show to Get Outdoorsy in 2022
Article
2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx
Subaru Goes Over to the Dark Side with the 20...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Tesla Model X: The Sound of Silence at 250 km/h
Tesla Model X: The Sound of S...
Video
2021 Ford F-150 Review: The Power(Boost) of Choice
2021 Ford F-150 Review: The P...
Video
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: The Sportier Sibling
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: Th...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 