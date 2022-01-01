Earlier this month, Honda introduced the new, second generation of its HR-V compact SUV. While we were expecting a ton of information about the model, we were only given some images and snippets of info, and nothing about the mechanics.

Honda said merely that the model will be more powerful. Considering that the model's current 1.8L 4-cylinder engine only offers 141 hp and 127 lb-ft of torque, this statement was not surprising.

From then, the speculation game was on, of course. For instance, Honda has the Civic's 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine in its arsenal; that unit delivers 180 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque. Now, a report by CarBuzz makes the claim that the Civic's engine will in fact be used in the next HR-V 2023, except that it won’t be that turbo engine, it will the base model’s naturally aspirated 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, expected to produce 158 hp and 138 lb-ft of torque.

The gain in power would be minimal with this switch, but at least we know the Civic engine and its flexibility. Its durability and reliability would also be a good match for the HR-V, which remains a popular choice with consumers.

The report by CarBuzz is based on documents it came into possession of, documents that Honda filed with the CARB (California Air Resources Board). These point to the 2.0L 4-cylinder as the engine of choice.

The Civic's 2.0L 4-cylinder is more fuel efficient than the 1.8L unit that currently powers the HR-V. However, the size and weight of the vehicle make a difference. In the HR-V, the engine would consume more fuel than it does in service of the Civic. Still, it might be a bit more efficient than the 1.8L engine it would replace.

We're speculating, of course. We'll have to wait for official confirmation or denial on the part of Honda, or else an announcement of what powertrains precisely are earmarked for the new HR-V.

What would be really interesting is if a Touring version of the new HR-V took advantage of the 1.5L turbo engine. Buyers would then have the same choice as with the Civic. We’re just saying...