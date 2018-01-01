2023 Honda HR-V: Honda Fills In the Holes

Photo: Honda 2023 Honda HR-V, profile

Honda had already shown us what the next generation of its HR-V SUV will look like, more or less, for 2023. However, as is the automaker’s wont, its first presentations left out a number of details, details that would be coming down the road.

Well we’re now down the road; Honda today filled in the blanks regarding the new HR-V coming in the next few weeks.

In a nutshell, here’s what’s what with the new 2023 Honda HR-V.

It’s bigger

You can't necessarily tell from the images, but the new HR-V will be bigger than the old one. That's because it's now based on the Honda Civic chassis and not on the Honda Fit as before. This version will be exclusive to the North American market since the international HR-V is still built on the structure of the Fit (or the Jazz, as it’s called in many other markets).

Specifically, the new HR-V is 221 mm longer and 70 mm wider. This will surely translate into more interior space for second row occupants, with a wider bench for example. A few litres of volume are gained behind the second row (691 vs 688 previously), but about 100 litres are lost when the second-row seats are folded down (1559 vs 1665 previously). The reason is pretty clear: by adopting the Civic's chassis, it’s not possible to have the Magic Seat technology in the back. That system maximized cargo space, as the Fit's fuel tank was hidden under the driver's seat.

Honda thus made the decision to sacrifice what was one of the HR-V's strengths, namely its cargo space.

On the other hand, the wider rear track and the fact that the model now gets the Civic's chassis should translate into a more-dynamic driving experience on the road. Every trim of the next HR-V will ride on 17-inch wheels, though styling will be slightly different from one variant to the next to distinguish each one, especially on the front grille.

Photo: Honda 2023 Honda HR-V, interior

It has more tech

On board, even though the vehicle is yet to be seen in the flesh, we can’t help but note that Honda's press release for the HR-V is strangely similar to the one for the latest Civic. Essentially, the formula is the same, with a cocoon designed for the driver and a more user-friendly multimedia interface. The idea is to put the driver at the centre of the action.

In terms of equipment, a digital instrument cluster is standard, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To get wireless connectivity, however, buyers will have to climb to the top of the range. That also delivers wireless charging for smart devices. The screen of the multimedia system is 7 inches everywhere, and 9 inches with the most-expensive model.

We'll have more to say about the interior space, features, ergonomics and such when we test-drive the model, of course.

Photo: Honda 2023 Honda HR-V, front

It has an engine

And unsurprisingly, since rumours have been pointing to this for months, that engine is now the Civic's 2.0L 4-cylinder unit under the hood. With 158 hp and 138 lb-ft of torque, it adds a bit of power to the model (17 hp and 11 lb-ft of torque more), but we'll have to see about performance, because the new HR-V will be heavier. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) will help transfer power to the wheels.

Fuel consumption is announced at 9.1L/100 km city, 7.4L/100 km highway and 8.3L/100 km combined, with the two-wheel-drive model. AWD configuration takes those to 9.4L, 7.8L and 8.7L, respectively.

Which is actually inferior to the fuel economy performance of the previous model.

Photo: Honda 2023 Honda HR-V, three-quarters rear

There are four versions

The HR-V will be offered in four iterations: LX front-wheel drive, LX all-wheel drive, Sport and EX-L Navi. The only two-wheel drive version gets an MSRP of $28,730. That climbs to $31,030 for the LX AWD variant, $33,930 for the Sport and $37,130 for the EX-L Navi.

Add to that the as-always exorbitant shipping and preparation fees ($1,950).

As for the rest, we'll get back to you with our driving impressions when we have the opportunity to get our hands on a model.

The model is expected to arrive at Honda dealerships across the country this month.

Photo: Honda 2023 Honda HR-V, trunk