Subaru Recalls Ascent, and Recommends Owners Park Their Vehicle Outside

•    Subaru is recalling a large number of 2019-2022 Ascent SUVs due to a fire hazard.

•    The company recommends owners park their vehicle away from structures.

•    The problem is caused by a component that may not have been installed properly at the factory.

•    In all, 271,694 units of the Ascent are affected.

Subaru is recalling its Ascent SUV due to a fire hazard. Models from the 2019-2022 model-years are included in the campaign. In total, 271,694 units of the Ascent are affected. The company further recommends that owners park their vehicle away from structures and avoid leaving it unattended with the engine running. 

That recommendation holds until a dealer can inspect the vehicle. According to the company, the problem is related to the ground terminal on the positive temperature coefficient (PTC) heater. This may not have been attached properly, which can cause it to melt and potentially damage surrounding components, which can eventually lead to a fire. 

“Until the inspection and repair is completed by an authorized Subaru dealer, customers are being advised to park their vehicle away from garages, car ports, or other structures, and to avoid leaving the vehicle unattended while the engine is running,” Subaru said.  “If an owner notices or smells smoke coming from the dash or driver’s footwell area, they should immediately stop operating the vehicle and turn the ignition switch to the 'off' position.  If this occurs, the owner is advised to immediately contact Subaru’s Roadside Assistance program or nearest Subaru retailer for assistance.”

Dealers will replace the grounding bolt and connector if inspection reveals it was not properly attached at the factory. So far, no incidents have been reported, Subaru said via its release.

