Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Beijing 2018: The New 2019 Lexus ES Resets Expectations for the Model

Surprising fact to many, the ES sedan has been a part of the Lexus lineup for 30 years. And yet, it somehow manages to remain largely unknown among consumers at large. Quite a feat to remain so quiet and discreet over the decades, yet manage to stick around.

Yet alive it still is, thanks in large part to the many qualities it offered to consumers who did venture in its direction. The fact is, however, that its sales have been sluggish, certainly not on the level of what its maker thinks they could be. In this context an image makeover is a logical move, one that fits in with Lexus’ desire to change its brand image and attract a younger clientele. The new edition promises to be radically altered inside and out compared to the current model.

2019 Lexus ES
Photo: Lexus
2019 Lexus ES

Sure enough, the ES on display this week in Beijing – it was simultaneously premiered there and in Los Angeles – is an entirely more dynamic creature. The seventh-generation sedan will still come with a 3.5L V6, but that engine now delivers 302 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque, respectively 34 and 19 more than before. The gain is attributable in part to a new injection system from Toyota; the D4-S can distribute gasoline simultaneously to the admission or the cylinders, depending on what’s required. The Toyota 86 already makes use of this system.
 
This engine is bolted to an 8-speed automatic transmission, and Lexus promises an even more fluid and seamless symbiosis between the two components, thanks to a torque converter that the company describes as “ultra-thin”.

2019 Lexus ES
Photo: Lexus
2019 Lexus ES

F-Sport on the menu
The most interesting changes, however, are those that touch on the chassis. First off, it’s important to know that the 2019 ES is built on a new platform, one that mirrors the one underpinning the LC coupe and the LS sedan. This allows for much more aggressive suspension adjustments. It has allowed, in a sense, for the introduction of an F-Sport variant – a first for the model.

2019 Lexus ES
Photo: Lexus
2019 Lexus ES

The engineer in charge of development for the new ES had this to say about the development team’s mandate.

“(Our goal was) to transform the image of the ES, turning a sedan known for comfort and quietness into one that is equally capable of delivering class-leading handling and power…”

- Yasuhiro Sakakibara, head of development for the ES, Lexus

The F-Sport version will feature an adaptive variable suspension similar to what’s in the LC. In all, some 650 adjustments are possible with this system. In Sport mode, the motor turns more dynamic, as do the transmission and the suspension. Lexus engineers even played with the exhaust system so that it could produce a more appealing sound in that mode.

2019 Lexus ES
Photo: Lexus
2019 Lexus ES

A hybrid variant is also part of the product offering. This, clearly, will be the quiet one in the family. Quiet, but efficient, thanks to its 2.5L 4-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine that delivers a fuel consumption use of between 5L and 6L/100 km. Lexus has reduced the size of the electric motor and promises a combined consumption figure of 5.3L/100 km.

It will be interesting to see if the 2019 Lexus ES attracts buyers new to the brand when it debuts at dealerships in September.

2019 Lexus ES
Photo: Lexus
2019 Lexus ES
2019 Lexus ES
Photo: Lexus
2019 Lexus ES
2019 Lexus ES
Photo: Lexus
2019 Lexus ES
2019 Lexus ES
Photo: Lexus
2019 Lexus ES

You May Also Like

First images of Lexus ES Released

First images of Lexus ES Released

Lexus hopes to turn the tide on sagging North American sales with a bold redesign of its ES luxury sedan. Here are some early images of the next-generation L...

Lexus Shows Nose of its New ES Sedan

Lexus Shows Nose of its New ES Sedan

Lexus had published a first teaser image of the new generation of its ES luxury sedan. The model will get its official introduction later this month at the B...

Beijing 2018: A Preview of the Motor Show

Beijing 2018: A Preview of the Motor Show

Chinese automakers rule at the Beijing Motor Show, but European and North American manufacturers are on hand as well as the world’s biggest single market tak...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Ford Ranger Raptor
A Ford Ranger Raptor with V8 engine? Yes, But...
Article
BMW i Vision concept
BMW Could Be Planning an i6 All-Electric Sedan
Article
Airflow Vision Concept
Concept Airflow Vision: Looking at the Future...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volkswagen Says Farewell to 2019 With Video Marking Official End of the Beetle
Volkswagen Says Farewell to 2...
Video
An Electric Mercedes-AMG GT Coming in 2020?
An Electric Mercedes-AMG GT C...
Video
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Crash Test, Misses Out on Top Safety Pick
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Cras...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 