Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Alfa Romeo's Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Models Upgraded for 2020

Alfa Romeo's Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models will benefit from significant improvements for the year 2020. The Italian division of the FCA Group (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) made the announcement today, providing details on how the high-performance variants of the sedan and SUV models will be better than last year’s editions.

Under the hood, there actually won't be any more power available. Admittedly, the 505-hp cavalry currently offered by the 2.9L turbocharged V6 engine is nothing to sneeze at. But a few technical updates are worth mentioning.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
Photo: Alfa Romeo
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

One of the key elements is the arrival of a new screen for the multimedia system, the latter providing a touch-sensitive interface for the former. The system is also easier to use; it's said to be similar to the one found on a smartphone. Some of the menus on the system will also be specific to the Quadrifoglio models. These will feature key data such as engine temperature, boost pressure and digital stopwatches to measure acceleration and top speed.

As for the instrument cluster, digital approaches are being left to the competition. Instead, Alfa Romeo cars are equipped with two analogue gauges between which sits a 7-inch data display.

Another important update involves the addition of more-advanced electronic drive assist functions. These include practical features such as blind spot warning and lane keeping assistance, as well as traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control with congestion assistance.

2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, interior
Photo: Alfa Romeo
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, interior

Alfa Romeo’s designers also modified the central console to improve tactile and visual impact, while offering more storage space. A new steering wheel and shift lever designs are also available, and green or red seatbelts will be available with the standard black version. Sport seats with leather and Alcantara trim are standard, but buyers can add Sparco bucket seats. The latter are equipped with carbon-fibre shells.

As far as the exterior is concerned, you have to be a hardcore Alfa Romeo fan to notice the changes. The lights are darker and new black accents have been added to the front and rear. Mopar has also developed a series of new features, including a styling package that adds carbon-fibre accents to the grille, side mirror caps and a rear spoiler. Lastly, new colours are available.

The redesigned models will go on sale in Europe this summer. For now, no specific launch date has been advanced, no surprise really given the uncertainty caused by the current pandemic. Stay tuned for confirmation.

Photo: Alfa Romeo
Photos:Alfa Romeo
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

2020 Mercedes-Benz E 450 Review: Making a Case

2020 Mercedes-Benz E 450 Review: Making a Case

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz E 450, a sedate-looking but very able premium car that makes a great case for itself as a mid-size sedan in an age of luxury utility m...

2020 BMW M550i Review: An M5-Lite That Isn’t, Really

2020 BMW M550i Review: An M5-Lite That Isn’t, Really

The 2020 BMW M550i sedan, a worthy – and much more affordable – alternative to the quite mad M5. Not that this “saner” super sedan doesn’t contain within its...

2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat & Scat Pack Widebody First Drive: Against the Current

2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat & Scat Pack Widebody First Dri...

It seems beyond doubt that the 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat and 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody are among the last survivors of an endangered race, one ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
GM plant in Arlington
General Motors to Reopen Plants on May 18
Article
Mitsubishi Outlander
Next Mitsubishi Outlander Could Get Nissan En...
Article
Not a real Hummer, on a road on Grand Turk island
The Vehicles of the Caribbean: Turks and Caic...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at the Wheel of an SUV
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at ...
Video
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Video
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeback Will Have to Wait
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeba...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 