Auto123 test drove the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Here’s what you want/need to know.

Among luxury performance cars, the Giulia in its Quadrifoglio format is the one you get when you don’t want to be part of the crowd, when the crowd consists of BMWs and Audis and a very few others.

Fact is, there are relatively few Giulias to be found on Canadian roads. Part of that is due to Alfa Romeo’s dodgy reputation when it comes to reliability, and part of it is that brand loyalty in this category is pretty solid. It’s hard to dislodge BMW and Audi drivers from their choice.

Of course, many shoppers in this segment tend to lease for a few years and then go for something new, so durability shouldn’t be much of an issue. Plus, this car looks good. It just does.

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, front

The exterior

- The Giulia’s great lines and overall good looks are enhanced by the Quadrifoglio variant’s larger front fascia, big rear diffuser, side skirts, wider stance, bigger wheels and carbon-fibre for the wing and hood (as an add-on).

- The four-leaf clover badge is another marker to ensure others know you’re in a souped-up version of the car.

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, Quadrifoglio badging

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, interior

The interior

- Italian flair is at play here in a leather-trimmed interior, with a retro-looking instrument cluster and enveloping seats.

- The start button is on the steering wheel, Ferrari-style; behind it on the back of the wheel are comically big paddle shifters.

- The main multimedia screen is properly integrated into the centre console, not seemingly glued onto to the top of it. The overly-complicated menus could use streamlining, however.

- Happily, there’s a knob on the lower console for navigating through that multimedia screen; this is still the best system in my view.

- Rear-seat space is a little cramped.

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, profile

The versions

- The base version Giulia Sprint AWD ($51,590, before prep and transport fees) looks up the trim ladder at the Ti AWD ($56,090) and Ti Sport AWD ($58,840) variants; the Quadrifoglio lords over them all, and it’s priced accordingly at $92,490. It carries the four-leaf clover badging so everyone knows what you’re driving.

The powertrain

- While the Giulia Sprint comes with a 2.0L I-4 turbo engine, good for 280 hp and 306 lb-ft of torque and wedded to an 8-speed automatic transmission, the Quadrifoglio variant gets a 6-cylinder twin-turbo engine delivering 505 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque; note that it is only available in rear-wheel-drive configuration.

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, three-quarters rear

The drive (Quadrifoglio)

- A muscular engine delivers sufficient beef to make the drive quite tasty, and the car handles wonderfully on winding roads.

- Fiddle with the settings (you’ll want Sport (d on the knob), and Race if you want to disengage the traction control system) to get the most out of the engine (and the best sound).

- The little bit of turbo lag you feel will either get to bother you to no end, or fade into insignificance as you enjoy the car’s many on-road qualities.

- All that bobbing and weaving through your favourite country scenery is made even more enjoyable by the enveloping sport seats, perhaps the single best element of an interior that’s solid but not super-luxurious for the price asked for the model.

The competition

Audi RS 5

BMW M3

Infiniti Q50 Red Sport

Mercedes-AMG C63 S

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, steering wheel

Specifications

.. Transmission 8-speed auto Drivetrain RWD Fuel consumption (city) 13.5L/100 km Fuel consumption (highway) 9.3L/100 km Fuel consumption (combined) 11.6L/100 km Powertrain Type gas Output 505 hp Torque 443 lb-ft Cylinders 6 Displacement 2.9L Capacities Cargo space 480 litres Dimensions Length 4639 mm Width 1874 mm Height 1426 mm Wheelbase 2820 mm Warranty 4 yrs/100,000 km Pricing $92,490

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, rear