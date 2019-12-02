Cadillac reveals pricing for Canada for its new 2020 CT5 and CT5-V performance variant

A few years ago Cadillac made the decision to completely revamp its lineup of sedans, and we’re about to see the end-point of that initiative. One of the more highly anticipated models is the CT5 four-door, along with its performance-focused variant, the CT5-V. The Canadian division of the luxury automaker has now announced pricing for our market for the different trims that will be offered here.

Pricing starts at $41,998 for the CT5 Luxury version; take note that this amount includes the transportation and preparation fees – a way to make the pill of swallowing an extra $2,100 in costs a little less painful. We hope.

The product offering includes two other versions, the CT5 Premium Luxury and the CT5 Sport. In these two cases, Cadillac is actually setting the same asking price, thus leaving it up to consumers to choose which set of equipment they prefer based solely on preference. Starting price for those two editions are $44,998.

All versions of the CT5 come by default with a rear-wheel-drive configuration, but each one can be had with AWD for a modest extra sum of $2,200.

Among the standard features included in the CT5, notable ones include automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert with pedestrian detection, HD backup camera, 10-speed automatic transmission, drive modes, the new generation of Cadillac’s multimedia system with 10-inch touchscreen, keyless entry, push-button start and heated front seats and steering wheel.

Photo: Cadillac 2020 Cadillac CT5