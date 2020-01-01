A few weeks we reported on the sad case of a new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette that was damaged when operators at a dealer in Florida accidently dropped it off a hydraulic lift.

The incident seriously affected the structural integrity of the car. Adding insult to injury, someone at the dealership decided to post photos of the damaged car without the authorization of the car’s owner - which understandably made owner Jake Anthony doubly furious.

Now, six weeks after the incident, the car has popped up for sale on Copart, an online auction website specializing in accidented vehicles. Recall that Jake Anthony had declared his lack of interest in a replacement car as compensation, preferring to wait for a Z06 version, coming in the next few months.

Photo: Copart Damaged 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, profile

We don’t know if Anthony came to some kind of agreement with GM, but in any case it’s clear he decided to get rid of the car instead of having it repaired.

It appears that the damaged Corvette is salvageable; the engine and transmission are still, according to Copart, in good working order, and the damage to the body doesn’t seem too catastrophic.

The website is predicting a sale price in the neighborhood of $58,000; the car cost $65,000 when brand-new. Given the paucity of Corvette C8s currently in circulation due to the GM strike last fall and the pandemic that caused production delays, there’s little doubt the car will attract a buyer ready to return it to its pristine state… of two months ago.

Photo: Copart Damaged 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, three-quarters front

Photo: Copart Damaged 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, three-quarters rear

Photo: Copart Damaged 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, three-quarters rear, other side

Photo: Copart Damaged 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, rear