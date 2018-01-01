Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

New Chevy Corvette C8 Falls off Lift at Dealership, Is Destroyed

The proud owner of one of the new eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvettes, the C8, had a very unpleasant surprise during a visit to the dealership. A hapless employee trying to raise the car on a lift saw it fall off and suffer significant damage.

The action wasn't intentional, of course, but that likely provided little solace to the new owner. Remember, productions delays, strike action and coronavirus-caused shutdowns have meant that only a lucky few buyers have actually been able to get their hands on the new Corvette C8 they ordered. Imagine, you’re feeling lucky to be among them, and then a dealer employee’s blunder leaves your new ride a wrecked heap on the floor.

Florida resident Jake Anthony is the lucky/unlucky owner of this particular C8. Recently, during a service visit to the dealership, the employee responsible for lifting the car likely didn't know where the anchor points underneath the car were located. As a result, the car toppled off and sustained extensive damage in the process.

The dealer then added to the owner's misfortune by publishing pictures of the car without his consent. Jake Anthony reposted the same image of his car on his Instagram account with the following mention:

"Yes, this is my car. I did not want this to be shared publicly until after the dealer had the opportunity to correct this crappy situation. Apparently some idiots in their service department took it upon themselves to try and get some clout from my misfortune by taking pictures and sharing them without my consent. To the fellow C8 owners, please ensure your dealer is aware of the diagram in the second picture before you leave your car with them."

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Instructions for dealerships for lifting the Corvette C8
Photo: jakeam3 / Instagram
Instructions for dealerships for lifting the Corvette C8

Clearly, the dealer is responsible for the damage, but it appears that a brand-new 2021 Corvette Stingray in replacement may not be enough to satisfy the owner. Representatives from GM intervened in the case as well. In the comment section of his Instagram account, Jake Anthony wrote: "I've spoken with [GM] executives, I'm not interested in a new base model. I'm waiting for the Z06 for my next C8."

Will the company reserve a copy for him? Remains to be seen, but one thing you can take to the bank is that there will be very clear guidelines for lift operators when he shows up again with a Corvette C8 at a dealership. We can understand if Anthony remains wary when he does.

Hopefully this misadventure at the Florida dealership will serve as a lesson to help others avoid similar incidents at other dealerships.

Our review of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette

2020 Chevrolet Corvette
Photo: Chevrolet
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
Photos:Chevrolet
2020 Chevrolet Corvette pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Production of the 2020 Corvette Could Be Limited to 2,700 Units

Production of the 2020 Corvette Could Be Limited to 2,700...

As automakers try to climb out from under the coronavirus, production of the first mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette could be limited. 2,700 units have actually...

The Top 25 New Models Coming Soon, According to Car and Driver

The Top 25 New Models Coming Soon, According to Car and D...

Car and Driver magazine's recent Top 25 list of models due to appear on the horizon in the near future contains an intriguing mix of sport, utility and elect...

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray First Drive: You Say You Want A Revolution…

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray First Drive: You Say You...

Auto123 headed to Vegas for a first drive of the revolutionary new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. The C8 is a game-changer for the iconic model, in every ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2019 Honda Civic Hatchback
Honda Recalling 1.4 Million Vehicles Worldwid...
Article
A Mazda3 turbo in 2021?
A Turbo Engine for the 2021 Mazda3?
Article
GM plant in Flint, Michigan
No Summer Break for GM Factories This Year
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Gives Video Preview of the Next Z
Nissan Gives Video Preview of...
Video
Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scale Replica of its Cullinan SUV
Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scal...
Video
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at the Wheel of an SUV
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 