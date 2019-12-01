Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

What to Expect From the 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan

Last week we reported that the Canadian division of the FCA Group (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) decided to keep the Grand Caravan name in Canada for the 2021 model-year, even though the current edition of the minivan is coming to the end of production and is officially not being replaced.

Now we take a moment to look at what will be on offer with this 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan.

As we reported, there will be two versions: a basic model and another called SXT. Pricing is set at $37,995 and $39,995 respectively. So much for the notion of an “affordable” minivan.

The base version, which corresponds to the old SXT trim (2020), offers cloth seats in the first two rows, as well as the Stow 'n Go system for the third bench. Among the other standard equipment are the Uconnect 4 multimedia system with 7-inch screen and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications, as well as Bluetooth connectivity. You also get keyless entry and push-button start.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan, interior
Photo: FCA
2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan, interior

Under the hood, a 3.6L Pentastar V6 is mated to the FCA Group's 9-speed automatic transmission. The old Grand Caravan was powered by the same engine, but its transmission could whistle only six tunes. Power has increased slightly from 283 to 287 hp and 260 to 262 lb-ft of torque. At the same, the unit consumes an average of 1.0L less per 100 km on the highway.

The SXT version adds 17-inch aluminum wheels, active grille, automatic headlights, body-coloured mirror caps, interior mirror to see what's going on in the back, power-adjustable front seats (8 driver and 4 passenger positions), tri-zone climate control system and floor mats.

2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan, profile
Photo: FCA
2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan, profile

Various optional features can be added to each variant. For example, with the entry-level proposal, you can go with the SafetyTec package, which includes safety features such as blind spot and rear cross traffic alert, front collision warning with emergency brake, rear park assist and pedestrian detection with emergency braking, as well as front windows that require only one button to activate.

With the SXT version, there's the option of remote start, heated steering wheel and front seats, a package that includes power sliding door and liftgate release, SafetyTec Suite, Sirius XM satellite radio, as well as a towing package that increases capacity to 3,600 lb.

The model should be arriving at Canadian dealerships at some point in the next few months.

2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan, three-quarters front
Photo: FCA
2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan, three-quarters front

You May Also Like

Grand Caravan Stays in Canada, But Moves From Dodge to Chrysler

Grand Caravan Stays in Canada, But Moves From Dodge to Ch...

The name Grand Caravan will remain in Canada in 2021 despite the disappearance of the model we known it. Starting next year, we'll be referring to what will ...

FCA Recalls 188,249 Vehicles in Canada Over Airbag Covers

FCA Recalls 188,249 Vehicles in Canada Over Airbag Covers

The FCA Group has announced a recall of 1,137 627 vehicles over an issue with driver’s side airbag covers. Of the models being recalled, 188,249 are in Canada.

Chrysler Pacifica Could Get AWD for 2021

Chrysler Pacifica Could Get AWD for 2021

The Chrysler Pacifica will get a major update for the 2021 model-year, and one of the changes could be a big one for the model and for consumers: a four-whee...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Nissan 370Z, 50th anniversary edition
Next Nissan Z Won’t be Electric on debut
Article
Honda Accord
Honda Accord Losing its Manual Gearbox
Article
The three replicas of famous movie cars
Three Replicas of Famous 80s Movie Cars to Be...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Things Worth Knowing
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Thi...
Video
World Premiere of the 2022 Nissan Ariya Electric Crossover
World Premiere of the 2022 Ni...
Video
The Reimagined 2021 Ford Bronco Finally Introduced
The Reimagined 2021 Ford Bron...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 