What to Expect From the 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan

Last week we reported that the Canadian division of the FCA Group (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) decided to keep the Grand Caravan name in Canada for the 2021 model-year, even though the current edition of the minivan is coming to the end of production and is officially not being replaced.

Now we take a moment to look at what will be on offer with this 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan.

As we reported, there will be two versions: a basic model and another called SXT. Pricing is set at $37,995 and $39,995 respectively. So much for the notion of an “affordable” minivan.

The base version, which corresponds to the old SXT trim (2020), offers cloth seats in the first two rows, as well as the Stow 'n Go system for the third bench. Among the other standard equipment are the Uconnect 4 multimedia system with 7-inch screen and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications, as well as Bluetooth connectivity. You also get keyless entry and push-button start.

Photo: FCA 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan, interior

Under the hood, a 3.6L Pentastar V6 is mated to the FCA Group's 9-speed automatic transmission. The old Grand Caravan was powered by the same engine, but its transmission could whistle only six tunes. Power has increased slightly from 283 to 287 hp and 260 to 262 lb-ft of torque. At the same, the unit consumes an average of 1.0L less per 100 km on the highway.

The SXT version adds 17-inch aluminum wheels, active grille, automatic headlights, body-coloured mirror caps, interior mirror to see what's going on in the back, power-adjustable front seats (8 driver and 4 passenger positions), tri-zone climate control system and floor mats.

Photo: FCA 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan, profile

Various optional features can be added to each variant. For example, with the entry-level proposal, you can go with the SafetyTec package, which includes safety features such as blind spot and rear cross traffic alert, front collision warning with emergency brake, rear park assist and pedestrian detection with emergency braking, as well as front windows that require only one button to activate.

With the SXT version, there's the option of remote start, heated steering wheel and front seats, a package that includes power sliding door and liftgate release, SafetyTec Suite, Sirius XM satellite radio, as well as a towing package that increases capacity to 3,600 lb.

The model should be arriving at Canadian dealerships at some point in the next few months.