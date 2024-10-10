The 2025 Chrysler Grand Caravan is priced down, equipped up for the new year. Pricing starts at $47,700 in Canada, or $3,220 less than last year.

2025 Chrysler Grand Caravan – What’s new?

Along with the lower pricing, the minivan gets more standard equipment to throw at buyers, namely a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, 7-inch digital driver data cluster, Super Console and leatherette seats (trimmed in Light Diesel stitching).

That Uconnect 5 system brings to the model more connected services than before; for instance users can connect two smartphones simultaneously via Bluetooth and have access to Amazon Alexa controls.

Other newly standard features include driver-seat memory, three-zone climate controls, passenger 4-way manual-adjustable seats and second-row sunshades. Tech-wise, the Grand Caravan now is equipped with blind-spot monitoring, rear park assist and adaptive cruise control.

2025 Chrysler Grand Caravan interior

Other, returning standard equipment includes driver 8-way power-adjustable seats, heated front seats/steering wheel and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The vaunted second- and third-row Stow 'n Go seating system is of course present, as are the power sliding doors and liftgate.

There’s seating for 7 in Chrysler entry-level minivan, with room for up to 906 litres of cargo behind them. The Super Console includes second-row accessible storage.

2025 Chrysler Grand Caravan, three-quarters rear | Photo: Chrysler

2025 Chrysler Grand Caravan powertrain

No changes here, as the minivan is once again powered by a 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6 engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission; output is 287 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. The vehicle rides on 17-inch wheels.

2025 Chrysler Grand Caravan pricing in Canada

There is only one trim of the Grand Caravan minivan again this year, the SXT priced at $47,700 CAD, or $49,995 with the fees factored in. Beyond that, buyers wanting more will move to the Pacifica with its three trims and available hybrid powertrain.

The 2024 Grand Caravan is available to order now; Chrysler expect models in dealerships towards the end of the year.