The 2020 model-year will be the last for the Lexus GS. Considering the model's persistently low sales, the news comes as no surprise. Sadly, we're witnessing in the process the final lap of one of the industry's best-kept secrets. The GS is , in every way, a quite exceptional car.

As a swan song for the model, Lexus will be offering a special Black Line edition with a limited production run of 200 units. At the time of writing, we are awaiting a response from Lexus Canada to find out if any of the models will be made available in our market.

Update: Unfortunately, Lexus Canada has confirmed that the limted edition will not be offered to Canadian consumers; however, the regular edition will be, up until the end of production.

“We are constantly evaluating model mixes throughout our lineup. In the declining sedan segment, GS family has represented a small amount of sales in the last few years.” - Lexus spokesperson, in interview with Motor Authority

Photo: Lexus 2020 Lexus GS Black Line, three-quarters rear

In 2019, sales of the GS accounted for only 4% of total car sales at Lexus with 3,378 units, and 0.8% of total sales of mid-size luxury sedans, according to the automaker. The GS’ market share declined by 48.8% in comparison with 2018.

As a result, the entire GS family will be discontinued, including the performance-oriented GS F variant, a beast that has drawn its share of praise and then some. That version features a 5L V8 also found in the company’s RC F coupe, and which delivers 467 hp and 389 lb-ft of torque.

Launched for the 1994 model year, the Lexus GS sedan had to compete with the likes of the BMW 5-Series, Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. But four generations later, Lexus hasn't managed to make a name for itself with its entry in this tough category.

Photo: Lexus 2020 Lexus GS Black Line, interior

The Black Line edition is based on the GS 350 F Sport model, and features black exterior trim and contrasting Ultra White or Caviar paint. The interior takes on a two-tone look with black and Rioja red leather and red stitching on the dashboard. Carbon fibre and Alcantara interior trim is also included.

Lexus also asked Zero Halliburton, a firm that makes durable travel cases and briefcases made primarily of aluminum, to design a set of two matching pieces of luggage for the Black Line version. Featuring the Lexus logos, this set will include a carry bag and a medium-sized travel case.

The car will be equipped with the same 3.5L V6 engine as the GS 350, which offers 311 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. Lexus will offer the special edition with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Chassis improvements are based on the existing F Sport model.

The 2020 Lexus GS Black Line will be available starting this summer. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date. We will update you as soon as we know whether this variant will be available to Canadian consumers.

Photo: Lexus 2020 Lexus GS Black Line, seats