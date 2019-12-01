Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Details of 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, Standard and Coupe Version

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Porsche has introduced the most-powerful Cayenne models ever, and they’re hybrids. The standard and coupe variants of the new 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid come fitted with a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine (541 hp) working in conjunction with an electric motor (134 hp), for a combined output of 670 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque.

This kind of punch and quick torque under the hood gives the new Cayenne versions a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 3.8 seconds. Electronically limited top speed for the models is a hair under 295 km/h. On a full charge, all-electric range is around 40 km.

Also announced by Porsche today is the 2020 Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe, which “settles” for a 3.0L turbocharged V6 engine working with the same electric motor as the two Turbo S models; in its case, combined output is 455 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The powertrain delivers 0-100 km/h acceleration in 5.0 seconds. All-electric range for this version is set at 43 km, according to European testing standards.

Photo: Porsche

The Cayenne plug-in hybrids work from a 14.1 kWh battery that has 30% more energy capacity than the previous system used by Porsche. That battery can be recharged to full in 2.4 hours with the 7.2 kW charger included standard; plugged into a 230-volt outlet, charging time is 6 hours. In case you’re wondering, when in electric-only mode the Cayenne has a top speed of 135 km/h.

Porsche has borrowed a system from its 918 Spyder sports model whereby, in Hybrid Auto, Sport and Sport Plus (as part of the Sport Chrono package included standard) modes, the electric motor can support the gas engine and boost power available. In other words, the system is a performance-enhancer and not just intended to reduce fuel consumption.

Photo: Porsche

The pricing
Both standard and coupe versions of the 2020 Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and Cayenne E-Hybrid models can be ordered starting now. The Turbo S variant will arrive at dealerships starting in the first quarter of 2020. Here is the pricing structure for Canada:

2020 Cayenne E-Hybrid - $93,000 CAD
2020 Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe - $99,000 CAD
2020 Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid - $182,200 CAD
2020 Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe - $187,100 CAD

Photo: Porsche
Photo: Porsche

You May Also Like

Porsche Panamera 4 e-hybrid Sport Turismo Review: Gratification Delayed

Porsche Panamera 4 e-hybrid Sport Turismo Review: Gratifi...

The Porsche Panamera 4 e-hybrid Sport Turismo represents a near-perfect compromise - but its many qualities come at a price. We were able to put the model to...

An Electric Mercedes-AMG GT Coming in 2020?

An Electric Mercedes-AMG GT Coming in 2020?

Judging from a new promo clip, in 2020 we might well see the debut of an electrified version of the Mercedes-AMG GT performance car. An all-electric version ...

A V8 and Light-Hybrid System for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE580

A V8 and Light-Hybrid System for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G...

The new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV will feature a V8 with a light-hybrid system. Its output of close to 500 hp makes it the most powerful variant in the GLE ...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Volvo Cars Canada Introduces Complimentary To...
Article
2022 Genesis G70
Genesis G70 First Drive: Not Earth-Shattering...
Review
2022 Subaru Legacy
Canadian Pricing Announced for the 2022 Subar...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Joe Biden and the Ford F-150 Lightning
Joe Biden and the Ford F-150 ...
Video
Hans Zimmer Giving BMW’s EVs an Electrifying Sound
Hans Zimmer Giving BMW’s EVs ...
Video
Simplicity and Something: Honda Plays Up New Interior Design Concept
Simplicity and Something: Hon...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 