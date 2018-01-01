FCA’s Ram Truck division today announced a new Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition. The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black model comes in a unique, monochromatic appearance package aimed squarely at luxury truck buyers. The special edition becomes the new alpha male of Ram’s luxury heavy-duty models.

"Ram is committed to continuous improvement and that includes looking for ways to deliver unique models with features and durability that continue to win over more and more buyers. Offering a customized look directly from the factory allows customers even more personalization and greater usability.” - Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand

Photo: Ram The Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black (2500 and 3500)

So what’s special about the new 2020 Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition that makes it worth the $80,945 price of entry?

For starters, it’s speckled with black accents, notably the grille with R-A-M lettering, door handles, side-view trailer tow mirrors, tow hooks, headlight and taillight bezels.

Single rear-wheel models get standard 20-inch black wheels while dual rear-wheel variants feature 17-inch black wheels with machined eyelets. The Limited Black Edition is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations and with either the 6.4L HEMI V-8, 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I-6 or 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I-6 High Output engines.

Expect the 2020 Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition to start appearing at Canadian dealerships sometime this fall.

Photo: FCA The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black (2500 and 3500), rear

Photo: FCA The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black, grille

Photo: FCA The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black, badge

Photo: FCA The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black, wheel