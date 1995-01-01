More Details on the 2021 Acura TLX

Acura leaks more details about its next-gen 2021 Acura TLX sedan.

Tomorrow Acura will be putting on a big show as it presents, virtually, the next-generation 2021 TLX sedan. In the meantime we’re getting details of the model in dribs and dribs. The latest peek at the new TLX, after we got a look at its rear end a few days ago, involves the front end… and suspension system.

Acura promises the 2021 TLX will be "the quickest, best-handling, and most well-appointed sport sedan in Acura history. The best way to determine that will be to get behind the wheel, of course, but we’ll have to wait for that. In the meantime, though, we’re tending to like what we’re hearing and seeing. For one thing, we now know the new TLX will benefit from its own platform and be equipped with a double-wishbone front suspension.

The images teased so far reveal the car is borrowing the styling of the majestic Type S concept. We also know that a performance variant will be available, and that it will be powered by a beefy 3.0L turbocharged V6 engine.

The latest image focuses on the car's handling. In addition to the silhouette of the front end, we can see that the TLX has abandoned its Macpherson struts in favour of a double-wishbone configuration. The approach is interesting, though not totally new for the brand.

In fact, Acura has had success with this triple-wishbone suspension approach with performance cars like the Legend (1986-1995), Integra (1990-2001), TL and TL Type S (1996-2014), as well as the NSX (1991-2005). The current NSX also uses the same configuration. The TLX should also benefit from a "highly rigid body" and a "performance-focused chassis", promises Acura.

For now, that's all we know, but we'll have more to tell you tomorrow at noon.