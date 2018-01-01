Acura Canada has announced pricing for the revised 2021 Acura TLX, set to hit dealerships in late September.

Starting price for the TLX is set at $43,990, and for that Acura is promising improved performance and more features compared to the outgoing model. The 2021’s price of entry is thus $2,000 above what it was in 2020 (when equipped with the now-gone 3.5L V6).

The TLX with Technology package will cost $46,390, while the A-Spec package will drive the price up to $49,290. Beyond that is the Platinum Elite package, for which buyers will have to fork over $51,690.

Built on an architecture and chassis that are exclusive to the model, the 2021 TLX runs on a 2.0L turbo engine delivering 272 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque, for 13 more lb-ft of torque compared with the old 3.5L V6 (48 more at low 1,500 RPM). The system also includes a quick-changing 10-speed automatic transmission, sport setting for the chassis with front double wishbone suspension, the NSX’s brake system technology and available variable dampers.

Acura’s SH-AWD system, which was an option on the 2020 base model TLX, is now standard equipment from the get-go.

The all-wheel-drive system is also included standard on the new Type S version (pricing not yet announced), which gets a new 3.0L turbocharged V6 engine to play with. That version will be offered to consumers as of spring 2021, and pricing will be announced closer to launch.

Among the new technologies coming to the TLX for 2021, notable are an updated True Touchpad interface system, which is connected to a 10.2-inch screen, available high-end EBL Studio 3D audio system with 17 speakers and available LED ambient lighting, with no fewer than 24 themes to choose from.

Traffic jam assist and road sign recognition are now part of the AcuraWatch suite of safety systems, and the model gets a next-generation front-passenger airbag designed to reduce risk of injury during a partial front impact collision.