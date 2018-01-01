Acura Teases Second-Generation 2021 TLX

Ahead of its full (virtual) reveal next week, Acura has teased a first image and a few details of the upcoming second-generation 2021 Acura TLX performance sedan.

Our first image is of the model’s rear end, and it reveals a wider stance and low roofline, as well as quad exhaust tips. We can’t see anything of the rest of the model, but according to Acura there are, as with the first generation, clear references in the exterior design of the 2nd-gen TLX to the Acura Precision concept presented back in 2016 in Detroit, and which has set the trend for both the brand’s sedans and SUVs since.

What else is Acura promising with the new TLX? Improved styling, of course, but also upgraded performance capabilities and increased refinement. And so, the 2021 TLX sport sedan stands to be quicker than before and carries a bolder look, with more pronounced curves and lines.

The Type S

The image teased is of the Type S variant of the model, which will sit at the top of the model hierarchy. We can spot rear diffuser strakes, special badging and such that will differentiate the sportier version. The Type S edition thus makes its return to the brand fold after an absence of 10 years.

The new TLX is the latest step in Acura’s commitment to the ideal it calls Precision Crafted Performance. So after the introduction of the second-generation NSX supercar and the sleek third-generation RDX, not to mention the addition of PMC Edition models produced at the NSX factory, this year we see the return of Type S performance variants and a new unique 3.0L V6 turbo engine set to debut on the TLX Type S, and which had already been widely speculated on in recent weeks.

Stay tuned next week for full details on the 2021 Acura TLX.

