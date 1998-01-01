It’s official, the 2021 Acura TLX Type S will be arriving at Canadian dealerships on June 30. The performance variant’s price is announced at $61,875, including shipping and preparation fees.

The Type S variant of the TLX sedan is equipped with a newly developed turbocharged V6 engine that develops 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. The other versions of the model are powered by a 272-hp turbo 4-cylinder, which means we're talking about a significant increase in power for the S.

The new engine will also serve the Type S version of the 2022 MDX, Honda Canada said. That Type S designation has a past here in Canada, though that goes back to the years between 2001 and 2010.

"The Type S approach is recognized by driving enthusiasts who are looking for a more dynamic experience with more power, better handling and stronger braking.” - Acura

Photo: Acura 2021 Acura TLX Type S, rear

The Acura TLX Type S is fitted with Brembo four-piston front brakes, larger wheels and tires, an additional drive mode (Sport+), as well as special exterior colours and interior trim.

According to Honda Canada, fuel consumption of this version is 12.3L/100 km city and 9.8L/100 km the highway. Combined, it should get by on 11.2L/100 km.

