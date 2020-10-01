Acura Canada Officially Launches 2021 TLX Type S

Aucura Canada has just announced that it is now accepting reservations for the 2021 TLX Type S. The Type S is the performance variant of the TLX model and is set to hit dealerships starting in June.

For Acura, this is the first Type S model offered in 13 years, which is incomprehensible when you think about it, especially considering that its main competitors in the trade all offer performance versions of their models.

Exact pricing has not yet been announced but it’s expected to be around $60,000. That's $16,000 more than the base version, which is offered at $44,105. The big difference, of course, will be under the hood.

While the entry-level TLX model is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering 272 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque, the Type S gets to play with a 3.0L turbocharged V6 engine producing 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque.

Both models use the same 10-speed automatic transmission. The Type S offers an adaptive shock absorber system as standard, something that’s optional with the entry-level variant. Another notable difference is that the newcomer's front brakes are provided by Brembo and feature a four-piston setup. The Type S rests on 20-inch instead of 18-inch wheels, which adds significant visual joy to the model.

Photo: Acura 2021 Acura TLX Type S, three-quarters front

As you’d expect, the Type S version is better equipped, with standard features such as wireless charging for cellular devices, a 17-speaker ELS audio system, navigation with three-dimensional view, as well as 16-way power (and ventilated) front seats. Note that these features are optional with the regular TLX.

The 2021 TLX Type S is available in six different colours, along with two interior options. On the outside, the model is distinguished by those wheels, but also by its grille with a larger opening (to allow the turbo to take deeper breaths) and four exhaust tips, as well as wheels the design of which is inspired by the sporty NSX. For summer tires, the model receives Pirelli P-Zeros.

More details about this variant will follow, certainly prior to its official debut on our roads. And of course, we'll also provide you with a full review of the TLX Type S once we’ve had occasion to get our mitts on it.

