The 2021 Acura TLX Type S Will be Here in June

The Acura TLX was renewed this year and the base version of the sedan is impressive in every way. However, knowing that a Type S variant was on the way, we knew we'd have an even more compelling version to sink our teeth into soon.

Acura has confirmed that the Type S is set to hit dealerships next month, in June. With a starting price of $59,500, the variant features a 3.0L turbocharged V6 engine producing 355 hp.

That kind of power is almost unheard of in this class, and it's going to raise the performance level of this model. When you consider that the regular version was already very impressive…

Better yet, the Type S won't just deliver more power. It also gets a double-wishbone front sport suspension, adaptive dampers and Brembo four-piston front brakes. Acura's excellent SH-AWD (Super Handling All Wheel Drive) system is also included.

2021 Acura TLX Type S, three-quarters front
Photo: Acura
To ensure the car's connection to the pavement, it gets lightweight wheels inspired by the sporty NSX, and fitted with Pirelli P-Zero summer tires.

The model's fuel consumption ratings are 12.3L/100 km for city driving and 9.8L/100 km for highway driving; combined rating is 11.2L/100 km.

Inside, everything you might expect is there, starting with 16-way power-adjustable sport seats for the front-row occupants. Milano leather and Ultrasuede accents add a touch of class to the package. Type S logos are visible, including on the headrests. An ELS high-fidelity audio system with 17 speakers is also be part of the package.

When it comes to safety, the offer is as comprehensive as you’d expect, of course.

Those who want a Type S can still reserve one through their Acura dealer, but take note that only 240 units in total will be delivered in Canada this year. We imagine more will follow in 2022. We'll be watching this situation closely, because while it’s all good that Acura produces such an impressive model, it's also important to make enough of them to meet demand.

See also: 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec Review: Pretty Persuasion

See also: 2021 Acura TLX: Canadian Pricing Announced

See also: Acura Canada Officially Launches 2021 TLX Type S

2021 Acura TLX Type S, rear
Photo: Acura
2021 Acura TLX Type S, interior
Photo: Acura
