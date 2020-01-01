Auto123 suggests new Ford Bronco colouring pages taken from Ford’s dedicated webpage!

Since the Ford Bronco made its splashy online debut on July 13, we’ve been treated to a parade of reports analyzing the new Bronco and its Bronco Sport sibling from every possible angle. Not wanting our home page to look like an all-Bronco, all-the-time Ford-sponsored free-for-all, we decided to stick to the essentials initially.

We’ll be covering the Bronco from different angles in the coming weeks, of course, but easy does it, is what we say. Still, this seemed to us something we couldn’t overlook. Why? Because kids are on summer holiday, folks are taking vacations, and those little angels need to keep occupied don’t they. So how about some new Ford Bronco colouring pages?

Photo: Ford Image of the new 2021 Ford Bronco

These are for the kids, obviously, but they could also serve as soothing stress-relievers for parents, especially those eagerly awaiting delivery of their pre-ordered 2021 Bronco or Bronco Sport – even if that’s still months away. So get out your old crayolas and draw your dream vehicle!

Getting the colouring pages is easy, actually. Just visit Ford’s kid-focused webpage, which now contains four downloadable images of the Bronco. Of course there are many other items that might be of interest, including colouring pages depicting the F-150 or some classic Ford models like the first Bronco, Mustang and GT40. The webpage also contains quizzes, word searches and other games.

Enjoy!

Photo: Ford The new 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, at the beach