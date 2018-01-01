Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Ford Confirms Bronco Will be Unveiled in July

The revived Ford Bronco, we’ve reported on a few occasions, was originally set to be presented presentation in March at a special event in Detroit. The confinement measures implemented early that month caused the cancellation of a technical presentation of the model.

Since then, we've been waiting for Ford to announce a new date for the big day. Which it has now done. The company has confirmed that the big reveal of the revived Bronco will take place in July.

Much is already known about the Bronco, but spy shots and speculation are one thing, now it’s time for Ford to show us the beef. What we expect to see are two- and four-door versions, and that the base model will be called the Ranger.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Ford Bronco, profile
Photo: FordAuthority.com
2021 Ford Bronco, profile

Under the hood, the Bronco will get a 2.3L 4-cylinder engine as a base unit, with a more-powerful V6 also likely. Power will probably be delivered via the 10-speed automoatic transmission found in the F-150 and Ranger pickups, plus we learned last week that a 7-speed manual transmission with a first gear designed for off-road driving is likely in the works. A plug-in hybrid variant might even show up in the product offering.

The 2021 Ford Bronco, which will feature retro styling to honour its rich heritage, can be customized by owners with a removable roof and doors. As Jeep does with its Wrangler, Ford will present hundreds of accessories for its off-roader. That Jeep and the completely redesigned Land Rover Defender figure to be the new Bronco’s main rivals.  

In fact, Ford is expected to use the same formula used by Jeep with great success.

Before we can talk about success, though, we have to actually meet the darn thing. Finally, in July, we’ll get to see the Bronco in the flesh. Virtually.

2021 Ford Bronco, interior
Photo: FordAuthority.com
2021 Ford Bronco, interior

You May Also Like

7-Speed Manual Transmission a Possibility for 2021 Ford Bronco

7-Speed Manual Transmission a Possibility for 2021 Ford B...

New reports point to a 7-speed manual transmission in the product offering of the new 2021 Ford Bronco. The unit would have a very low-range gear to increase...

Ford’s New Bronco Will Premiere Before Summer Hits

Ford’s New Bronco Will Premiere Before Summer Hits

So far, the coronavirus pandemic has not dissuaded Ford from planning a premiere of its new Bronco SUV before the onset of summer. That plan is contingent, h...

The Ford Bronco Shows More of Itself

The Ford Bronco Shows More of Itself

After seeing the Bronco Sport appear undisguised online, it's the Bronco's turn to make an unofficial appearance today. The model's for-real presentation is ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Bentley Bentayga
Bentley Hits 20,000 Sales of its Bentayga
Article
2013 Nissan Altima
Nissan Recalling 1.8 Million Vehicles for Hoo...
Article
2020 BMW M5
The Next BMW M5 Could Be Plug-In Hybrid or Al...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Confirms Bronco Will be Unveiled in July
Ford Confirms Bronco Will be ...
Video
Nissan Gives Video Preview of the Next Z
Nissan Gives Video Preview of...
Video
Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scale Replica of its Cullinan SUV
Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scal...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 