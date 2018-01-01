The collection of iconic industry models that can be assembled with Lego blocks has a new member, the Raptor version of the Ford F-150. If you usually start your holiday shopping early, this is great gift idea for the person in your life who has a soft spot for this truck... or for anything Lego.

The model can be pre-ordered now for $99.99 USD. The Lego Raptor is based on the new 2021 F-150 variant, which means the stickers mimic the headlights of the next-generation F-150. In keeping with Lego's top-of-the-line models, this package features a V6 engine with moving pistons and a functional four-wheel suspension. The doors also open, as do the hood and tailgate.

Photo: Lego Lego's 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, three-quarters rear

Stretching 16.5 inches in length and measuring 6 inches in height, this 1,379-piece Ford Raptor beckons fans with the promise of hours of fun. Let's just hope those don't happen in the context of another pandemic-related confinement period.

According to Lego's website, pre-orders placed today will ship starting in October, which is perfect for holiday gift-giving.

Photo: Lego Lego's 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, front

Photo: Lego Lego's 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, rear

Photo: Lego Dimensions of Lego's 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor