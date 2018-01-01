Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The Ford F-150 Raptor Now Exists as a Lego Set

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The collection of iconic industry models that can be assembled with Lego blocks has a new member, the Raptor version of the Ford F-150. If you usually start your holiday shopping early, this is great gift idea for the person in your life who has a soft spot for this truck... or for anything Lego.

The model can be pre-ordered now for $99.99 USD. The Lego Raptor is based on the new 2021 F-150 variant, which means the stickers mimic the headlights of the next-generation F-150. In keeping with Lego's top-of-the-line models, this package features a V6 engine with moving pistons and a functional four-wheel suspension. The doors also open, as do the hood and tailgate.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Lego's 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, three-quarters rear
Photo: Lego
Lego's 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, three-quarters rear

Stretching 16.5 inches in length and measuring 6 inches in height, this 1,379-piece Ford Raptor beckons fans with the promise of hours of fun. Let's just hope those don't happen in the context of another pandemic-related confinement period.

According to Lego's website, pre-orders placed today will ship starting in October, which is perfect for holiday gift-giving.

Lego's 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, front
Photo: Lego
Lego's 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, front
Lego's 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, rear
Photo: Lego
Lego's 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, rear
Dimensions of Lego's 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
Photo: Lego
Dimensions of Lego's 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
Lego's 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, boxed
Photo: Lego
Lego's 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, boxed

You May Also Like

Third-Gen 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Output Figures Announced

Third-Gen 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Output Figures Announced

Ford has announced output figures for the engine that will equip the next-generation F-150 Raptor. The company has also confirmed that the offering will incl...

2021 Ford F-150 Review: The Power(Boost) of Choice

2021 Ford F-150 Review: The Power(Boost) of Choice

The hybrid powertrain of the 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost edition delivers 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful F-150 around, at least u...

Ford Debuts New Features to Make Loading and Trailering Easier with the new F-150

Ford Debuts New Features to Make Loading and Trailering E...

Thanks to new optional features about to be offered by Ford, loading a 2021 F-150 or a trailer attached to it, or driving it with a heavily loaded trailer, w...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
One Million Electric Vehicles on German Roads
Article
The AirCar prototype
Successful Test for a Flying Car in Slovakia
Article
Ford Trademarks the Rattler Name
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Successful Test for a Flying Car in Slovakia
Successful Test for a Flying ...
Video
Chevrolet Confirms a Silverado ZR2 Is Coming
Chevrolet Confirms a Silverad...
Video
A Mighty Renault Twingo Takes Out a Poor Old Ferrari 488 Pista
A Mighty Renault Twingo Takes...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 