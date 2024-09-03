Ford is recalling 90,736 vehicles to solve a problem with the engine's intake valves. These can break while driving, announced the American NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada. One possible result is a replacement of the engine itself.

In Canada, 11,821 vehicles are affected by the recall.

The recall identifies the Ford Bronco, F-150, Edge and Explorer, as well as the Lincoln Nautilus and Aviator from the 2021 model-year (and 2022 in the case of the Aviator), which are equipped with the 2.7L or 3.0L 6-cylinder engine, both featuring EcoBoost (turbo) technology.

2021 Lincoln Nautilus | Photo: Lincoln

According to Transport Canada's website, “on certain vehicles, the intake valves may not have been manufactured properly. As a result, the valves could break and cause the engine to fail.” Faulty intake valves have a direct impact on engine operation.

“An engine failure could cause a sudden loss of power to the wheels and increase the risk of a crash,” explains Transport Canada.

Ford attributes the defect to “the supplier’s grinding processes and the sensitivity of the intake valve material to grinding processes that were not within control specifications. The intake valve material was changed for vehicles produced after October 31, 2021.”

Transport Canada says that “Ford will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to inspect and, if necessary, replace the engine.”