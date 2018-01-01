The Ford F-150 has gotten a new look this year and comes with some exciting new features. Along with the good, though, there’s apparently some bad: rusty parts.

A number of new F-150 owners have noticed corrosion on – and more specifically under - their truck, and they're complaining about it online. Many allege their brand-new vehicle were delivered shipped with parts already rusted, including the exhaust, differential and wheel hubs. Ford has not explained how this could happen and it is not known how many models are affected by the problem.

The Detroit Free Press reported on the new owners who had looked forward to their 2021 F-150 only to discover rust on some components.

Obviously, we're not talking here about rust caused by wear and tear, climate conditions or salt in some places; the F-150s are new!

Blogger Tim Esterdahl, a resident of Nebraska, posted a video explaining that he discovered rust after only a few thousand miles of driving. His footage shows a corroded rear differential, as well as the drive shaft U-joint and exhaust, even as other parts, such as the differential drain plug, were completely rust-free. A January 31 article on the F150Gen14.com website, dedicated to the next-generation F-150, told the story of a Texas owner who reported a thick layer of rust on his truck’s differential, wheel hubs and various bolts.

Photo: Ford 2021 Ford F-150, front

For now, this remains a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. Said Ford, to Car & Driver magazine:

“We are committed to delivering high-quality products and services for our Ford customers. As with all customer feedback, we take these concerns seriously. While some F-150 underbody steel components may show signs of surface rust, this will have no impact on part performance or life.” - Ford statement

The first 2021 F-150 models showed up at dealerships last November. The fact that new vehicles have been delivered with parts that look old is particularly surprising given the strict quality control processes in place at assembly plants.

The shortage of parts from axle suppliers resulted in production delays in December for some F-150 models. Might this be one of the causes?

We will monitor the situation closely and get back to you when we have more information.