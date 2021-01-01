Hyundai Elantra N to Debut at New York Auto Show

While it’s clear the pandemic has not yet been tamed, and many parts of the world remain in crisis mode, life is slowly returning to normal thanks to vaccinations, and in the automotive world, that means the return of trade shows.

No one will complain about that. In Europe, the Munich show is coming in September, while the New York show will be the one to watch in August, this after it was originally scheduled for April but postponed.

Of course, we'll have the chance to experience (virtually this year) several presentations and the announcements of what those presentations will be are starting to come. Last Subaru confirmed it will unveil its new WRX, and now Hyundai has announced that the N version of the Elantra sedan will be shown under the spotlight on August 19th, at 12:45 pm to be exact.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Hyundai 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, profile

The model, you may recall, was partially revealed online a few weeks ago. It will be powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine offering 276 hp and 289 lb-ft of torque. A 6-speed manual transmission will be standard, but an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission will be available as an option.

When it comes to managing the power, which will be sent only to the front wheels, Hyundai is giving the new N an electronically limited slip differential. Michelin Pilot 4S 19-inch tires will hide 14.1-inch brake discs up front.

Photo: Hyundai 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, front grille

Pricing for our market will likely be announced not too long after its New York debut, and we should know then when to expect the model at Hyundai dealerships.

One thing's for sure, we can't wait to get behind the wheel of this beast.