Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Hyundai Sonata N Line: Interesting New Details Leaked

The next-generation Hyundai Sonata was first presented at the New York auto show in spring of 2019. It took almost no time thereafter for rumours to sprout regarding an eventual N Line version of the sedan. It took only a little more time for the Korean automaker to confirm the rumours.

The sportier version of the Sonata is set to make its commercial debut this fall as a 2021 model. But as a preview, we’ve been treated to a few leaked images from a video spotted online that open the window a little further into the N Line.

We now know, notably, that the Sonata N Line will come with a 2.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine good for 290 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. All power is destined for the front wheels only, via a dual-clutch 8-speed automatic transmission

Officially, Hyundai had only said that the Sonata n Line would get a powertrain delivering somewhere north of 275 hp.

In the event, the engine is the same as found in the 2021 Genesis G80 and GV80; in those models, output tops out at 300 hp.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Images of the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
Photo: Hyundai
Images of the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

Besides the boost in power, the Sonata N Line differs from its regular sibling in being equipped with a sportier suspension, stronger brakes, 19-inch wheels and four exhaust pipes, as well as sportier styling both outside and in. Among the more distinctive elements are front bucket seats decorated with the N logo.

There are many eyes keeping watch on this new model inside and outside of the industry, in part because the man behind it is Albert Biermann, former head of BMW’s M division. The auto designer also had a hand in creating the Kia Stinger and the Genesis G70, two well-received performance sedans that figure to be among the sportier Sonata’s rivals.

We expect an announcement regarding versions and pricing for Canada in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.

Images of the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line interior, engine
Photo: Hyundai
Images of the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line interior, engine
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line, rear lights
Photo: Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line, rear lights
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line, wheel
Photo: Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line, wheel

You May Also Like

2021 Acura TLX: Canadian Pricing Announced Ahead of September Arrival

2021 Acura TLX: Canadian Pricing Announced Ahead of Septe...

We now know Canadian pricing for the revised 2021 Acura TLX, set to hit dealerships in late September, though not for the high-performance Type S version, wh...

Hyundai Introduces the Elantra N Line

Hyundai Introduces the Elantra N Line

After putting the Elantra GT in retirement, Hyundai is launching an N Line trim for the Elantra sedan. The car will be powered by a 1.6-liter turbo 4-cylinde...

Hyundai Shows Images of its 2021 Elantra N Line

Hyundai Shows Images of its 2021 Elantra N Line

Hyundai has published some images of the newest member joining the Elantra family, the N Line. This variant will benefit from improvements to its mechanics a...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Subaru Forester 2021
More Standard Equipment for the 2021 Subaru F...
Article
Kia Sedona 2022 (Kia Carnival)
2022 Kia Sedona Details Revealed in South Korea
Article
2015 Ford Mustang 50th Anniversary Edition
An Eight-Year Cycle for the Next Ford Mustang
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Quebecer Racks Up One Million Km in 2008 Hyundai Elantra
Quebecer Racks Up One Million...
Video
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans Am Autographed by Burt Reynolds
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans...
Video
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Things Worth Knowing
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Thi...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 