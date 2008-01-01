The next-generation Hyundai Sonata was first presented at the New York auto show in spring of 2019. It took almost no time thereafter for rumours to sprout regarding an eventual N Line version of the sedan. It took only a little more time for the Korean automaker to confirm the rumours.

The sportier version of the Sonata is set to make its commercial debut this fall as a 2021 model. But as a preview, we’ve been treated to a few leaked images from a video spotted online that open the window a little further into the N Line.

We now know, notably, that the Sonata N Line will come with a 2.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine good for 290 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. All power is destined for the front wheels only, via a dual-clutch 8-speed automatic transmission

Officially, Hyundai had only said that the Sonata n Line would get a powertrain delivering somewhere north of 275 hp.

In the event, the engine is the same as found in the 2021 Genesis G80 and GV80; in those models, output tops out at 300 hp.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Hyundai Images of the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

Besides the boost in power, the Sonata N Line differs from its regular sibling in being equipped with a sportier suspension, stronger brakes, 19-inch wheels and four exhaust pipes, as well as sportier styling both outside and in. Among the more distinctive elements are front bucket seats decorated with the N logo.

There are many eyes keeping watch on this new model inside and outside of the industry, in part because the man behind it is Albert Biermann, former head of BMW’s M division. The auto designer also had a hand in creating the Kia Stinger and the Genesis G70, two well-received performance sedans that figure to be among the sportier Sonata’s rivals.

We expect an announcement regarding versions and pricing for Canada in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.

Photo: Hyundai Images of the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line interior, engine

Photo: Hyundai 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line, rear lights