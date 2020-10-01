Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Gets $37,999 Price Tag in Canada

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Hyundai Canada today announced pricing for the first-ever Sonata N Line. The 2021 N Line variant will be available in just the one trim, and goes on sale this December with a starting price of $37,999 CAD. Note that the regular 2021 Sonata is listed with a starting MSRP of $27,149.

The 2021 Sonata N Line adds N Brand design elements, chassis upgrades and an exclusive Smartstream 2.5L turbo engine based on the 2020 Sonata sedan’s new engine. It will work in conjunction with a new N 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (N DCT). Total output for the newest N Line creation from Hyundai is 290 hp and a maximum 311 lb-ft of torque. This is significantly higher than the base Sonata’s 191 hp squeezed from its 2.5L 4-cylinder unit.

See also: Hyundai Plans to Expand N and N Line Lineup to Seven

The powertrain of the Sonata N Line also features something called N Power Shift, which engages when the car accelerates with more than 90 percent throttle demand, mitigating torque reduction by using upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels through each gear change. The variant is also optimized to automatically sense driving styles and road conditions to optimize shift points.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line, front
Photo: Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line, front

esign-wise, the N Line has a unique body kit with a deeper front fascia and four exhaust outlets instead of two in the standard Sonata. The model features unique 19-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler, panoramic sunroof, gloss-black side mirrors and window surround, full LED taillights and, of course, N badging.

Inside are bolstered sport seats, N badging and red stitching throughout. Count also on a leather-wrapped N sport steering wheel, aluminum pedals proximity key with push-button start and handsf-ree trunk release and wireless smartphone charging.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line, interior
Photo: Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line, interior

The main screen is a 12.3-inch LCD affair, while the digital instrument display changes when switched through driving modes, which include Normal, Sport, Sport+ and Custom. In addition to changing the cluster, toggling through them alters the steering weight and the speed and strategy of the transmission’s shifts. The second row gets it own air vent, and the rearview mirror is auto-dimming.

In terms of safety tech, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line comes standard with a bunch SmartSense features, including forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian detection and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, high beam assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, driver attention warning, rear occupant warning door logic, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist with rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist and safety exit warning.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line, profile
Photo: Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line, profile
Photos:Hyundai
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Hyundai Sonata N Line: Interesting New Details Leaked

Hyundai Sonata N Line: Interesting New Details Leaked

Some more details have leaked out regarding the new 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line. We’ve learned, for example, that the model will get a 4-cylinder turbo engine...

Hyundai Canada announces pricing for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai Canada announces pricing for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai Canada has just unveiled pricing for versions of its Sonata 2020. The redesigned sedan comes with new styling that promises that might leave few indi...

Hyundai Canada Unveils Pricing for 2021 Elantra Lineup

Hyundai Canada Unveils Pricing for 2021 Elantra Lineup

Hyundai Canada unveils pricing for its 2021 Elantra. The model lineup includes a hybrid variant for 2021, as well as a sporty offering under N Line series ba...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Stellantis logo
FCA-PSA Merger: Stellantis Logo Unveiled
Article
2021 Nissan Versa
2021 Nissan Versa: Pricing and Details for Ca...
Article
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime Review: What Do You Ge...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

A New Intersection in PEI Merits 11 Explanatory Videos
A New Intersection in PEI Mer...
Video
The New 2022 Subaru BRZ Will Be Unveiled on November 18
The New 2022 Subaru BRZ Will ...
Video
Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jag...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 