Hyundai Canada today announced pricing for the first-ever Sonata N Line. The 2021 N Line variant will be available in just the one trim, and goes on sale this December with a starting price of $37,999 CAD. Note that the regular 2021 Sonata is listed with a starting MSRP of $27,149.

The 2021 Sonata N Line adds N Brand design elements, chassis upgrades and an exclusive Smartstream 2.5L turbo engine based on the 2020 Sonata sedan’s new engine. It will work in conjunction with a new N 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (N DCT). Total output for the newest N Line creation from Hyundai is 290 hp and a maximum 311 lb-ft of torque. This is significantly higher than the base Sonata’s 191 hp squeezed from its 2.5L 4-cylinder unit.

The powertrain of the Sonata N Line also features something called N Power Shift, which engages when the car accelerates with more than 90 percent throttle demand, mitigating torque reduction by using upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels through each gear change. The variant is also optimized to automatically sense driving styles and road conditions to optimize shift points.

Photo: Hyundai 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line, front

esign-wise, the N Line has a unique body kit with a deeper front fascia and four exhaust outlets instead of two in the standard Sonata. The model features unique 19-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler, panoramic sunroof, gloss-black side mirrors and window surround, full LED taillights and, of course, N badging.

Inside are bolstered sport seats, N badging and red stitching throughout. Count also on a leather-wrapped N sport steering wheel, aluminum pedals proximity key with push-button start and handsf-ree trunk release and wireless smartphone charging.

Photo: Hyundai 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line, interior

The main screen is a 12.3-inch LCD affair, while the digital instrument display changes when switched through driving modes, which include Normal, Sport, Sport+ and Custom. In addition to changing the cluster, toggling through them alters the steering weight and the speed and strategy of the transmission’s shifts. The second row gets it own air vent, and the rearview mirror is auto-dimming.

In terms of safety tech, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line comes standard with a bunch SmartSense features, including forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian detection and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, high beam assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, driver attention warning, rear occupant warning door logic, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist with rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist and safety exit warning.