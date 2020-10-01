Jeep's U.S. and Canadian divisions today announced pricing for the different versions of the 2021 Grand Cherokee L. The model, making its debut this year, is a stretched version of the SUV we already know, nothing more really, but since the model is brand new this year, Jeep fans have their ears perked.

Here’s what’s worth knowing, in a nutshell.

First, four variants are included in the offering: Laredo, Limited, Overland and Summit. Each of course offers three rows of seats, since that’s the very the point of the L’s existence.

Photo: Jeep 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, profile

As for pricing, the base Laredo model is tagged at $52,495. This excludes the exorbitant transportation and preparation costs ($1,895 in this case). For the money, the model comes with quite a bit of equipment, notably a heated steering wheel and front seats, LED exterior lighting, adaptive cruise control, blind spot alert, easily foldable second-row seats for third-row access and a 10.25-inch screen for the multimedia system, on which can be accessed the next-generation Uconnect5 interface. That system, Jeep promises, is five times faster than its predecessor.

The Limited is priced at $59,995, and it comes with Capri leather seats, heated rear seats, remote start and a power, height-adjustable tailgate.

The Overland variant comes in at $68,995. It features a unique appearance package and the Jeep Quadra-Trac II system. Ventilated Nappa leather seats up front, navigation, interior LED ambient lighting (five available colours), a foot-operated power tailgate and a two-piece panoramic roof are also included. An optional Trail Rated package for off-road driving is available with this model, and it enhances the Grand Cherokee L with skid plates, an electronic limited-slip rear differential and model-specific 18-inch wheels.

Photo: Jeep 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, front

The Summit version sits at, well, the summit of the product offering. Priced at $74,495, it offers the ultimate in Nappa leather seating with patterned padding, real wood trim on the steering wheel, 16-way power-adjustable front seats with massage function and additional safety features such as driver attention monitoring and a 360-degree peripheral camera.

Not enough? With the Reserve Package, the Summit version offers more, such as ventilated second-row seats, 21-inch wheels and a 950-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh audio system. Pricing in this case goes to $78,490.

All versions of the 2021 Grand Cherokee L come with the automaker’s trusted 3.6L V6 (290 hp and 257 lb-ft of torque) or 5.7L Hemi V8 (357 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque). An 8-speed automatic transmission is standard.

Photo: Jeep 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, from above

The price list below identifies all of the model’s possible variants. Typically for Jeep, different packages are available on certain models. Prices also vary depending on the engine available for that variant.