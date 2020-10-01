Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Jeep Announces Pricing for New 2021 Grand Cherokee L

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Jeep's U.S. and Canadian divisions today announced pricing for the different versions of the 2021 Grand Cherokee L. The model, making its debut this year, is a stretched version of the SUV we already know, nothing more really, but since the model is brand new this year, Jeep fans have their ears perked.

Here’s what’s worth knowing, in a nutshell.

First, four variants are included in the offering: Laredo, Limited, Overland and Summit. Each of course offers three rows of seats, since that’s the very the point of the L’s existence.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, profile
Photo: Jeep
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, profile

As for pricing, the base Laredo model is tagged at $52,495. This excludes the exorbitant transportation and preparation costs ($1,895 in this case). For the money, the model comes with quite a bit of equipment, notably a heated steering wheel and front seats, LED exterior lighting, adaptive cruise control, blind spot alert, easily foldable second-row seats for third-row access and a 10.25-inch screen for the multimedia system, on which can be accessed the  next-generation Uconnect5 interface. That system, Jeep promises, is five times faster than its predecessor.

The Limited is priced at $59,995, and it comes with Capri leather seats, heated rear seats, remote start and a power, height-adjustable tailgate.

The Overland variant comes in at $68,995. It features a unique appearance package and the Jeep Quadra-Trac II system. Ventilated Nappa leather seats up front, navigation, interior LED ambient lighting (five available colours), a foot-operated power tailgate and a two-piece panoramic roof are also included. An optional Trail Rated package for off-road driving is available with this model, and it enhances the Grand Cherokee L with skid plates, an electronic limited-slip rear differential and model-specific 18-inch wheels.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, front
Photo: Jeep
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, front

The Summit version sits at, well, the summit of the product offering. Priced at $74,495, it offers the ultimate in Nappa leather seating with patterned padding, real wood trim on the steering wheel, 16-way power-adjustable front seats with massage function and additional safety features such as driver attention monitoring and a 360-degree peripheral camera.

Not enough? With the Reserve Package, the Summit version offers more, such as ventilated second-row seats, 21-inch wheels and a 950-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh audio system. Pricing in this case goes to $78,490.

All versions of the 2021 Grand Cherokee L come with the automaker’s trusted 3.6L V6 (290 hp and 257 lb-ft of torque) or 5.7L Hemi V8 (357 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque). An 8-speed automatic transmission is standard.

See also: Jeep Unveils Seven-Seat 2021 Grand Cherokee L

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, from above
Photo: Jeep
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, from above

The price list below identifies all of the model’s possible variants. Typically for Jeep, different packages are available on certain models. Prices also vary depending on the engine available for that variant.

..VersionMSRP ($CAD)Engine
 Grand Cherokee L Laredo$52,4954x4 V6
 Grand Cherokee L Altitude$55,4904x4 V6
 Grand Cherokee L Limited$59,9954x4 V6
 Grand Cherokee L Overland$68,9954x4 V6
 Grand Cherokee L Overland$72,4904x4 V8
 Grand Cherokee L Summit$74,4954x4 V6
 Grand Cherokee L Summit$77,9904x4 V8
 Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve$78,4904x4 V6
 Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve$81,9854x4 V8
    

 

Photos:Jeep
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Jeep Unveils Seven-Seat 2021 Grand Cherokee L

Jeep Unveils Seven-Seat 2021 Grand Cherokee L

There's something new in the Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup as the new generation debuts in 2021, with a new seven-seat L version, just unveiled. The regular ver...

Top 10 Midsize SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on Sales)

Top 10 Midsize SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on Sales)

What are the top 10 midsize SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 in terms of sales performance? Using pre-pandemic 2019 sales figures, Auto123 has a countdown for you...

Jeep Will Soon Present an Electric Wrangler Prototype

Jeep Will Soon Present an Electric Wrangler Prototype

Jeep will introduce an all-electric Wrangler prototype at the next Jeep Safari. At the same event the automaker will present a system of solar-powered chargi...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss
A Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 in 2022?
Article
Jaguar XJ
All Current Jaguar Models Likely to Disappear...
Article
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Shuts Down Production at Freemont Plant...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A V8 for the Land Rover Defender in 2022
A V8 for the Land Rover Defen...
Video
Kia Makes the Carnival Minivan Official for North America
Kia Makes the Carnival Miniva...
Video
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge First Drive: A Good Transition
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge Firs...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 