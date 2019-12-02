Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Next Kia Sorento to get electrified versions

The next-generation Kia Sorento will be made available in electrified formats. Kia’s boss in Europe, Emilion Herrera, confirmed the news just before the weekend. The next-gen Sorento is expected to debut over the course of 2020 as a 2021 model, and it will come in hybrid as well as plug-in hybrid versions.

This will make it the third electrified product in the Korean automaker’s lineup, after the Niro and the Soul.

One important bit of news not divulged by the Kia executive was what the company’s plans are for the North American version of the 2021 Sorento. This remains hard to predict, especially when you remember that for its electric Soul Kia employed a different strategy for Canada and the U.S., bringing it out here even as it delayed it south of the border. Kia could also unveil the next Sorento without the electrified versions being on hand at first. One or both could follow but only in 2021 itself.

Set to make its first impression during the course of 2020, the new Sorento will share its foundations with the current-generation Hyundai Santa Fe. That SUV is not available in a “greener” version in North America, but when it was presented in Geneva in 2018, Hyundai representatives did mention that was a possibility down the road. So we’ll have to see what both of the sister companies come up with.

The big question for Kia remains the American market, where interest for hybrid-powertrain big SUVs is not as high as elsewhere. On the other hand, perhaps the arrival of the Telluride means that the next-gen Sorento will shed a few inches here and there and become a more-compact, and thus more-appealing, option for U.S. consumers wanting better fuel economy.

As we head into 2020, the industry continues to operate in very fluid transition. Stay tuned.

You May Also Like

A Lincoln Electric SUV on a Rivian Platform by 2022?

A Lincoln Electric SUV on a Rivian Platform by 2022?

According to a source who spoke with Reuters, a Rivian platform is to be used to underpin a future electric-powered Lincoln SUV. Ford’s luxury division would...

Los Angeles 2019: Introducing the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime PHEV

Los Angeles 2019: Introducing the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime ...

Toyota has lit up the LA Auto Show’s media day with its presentation of the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime, the plug-in hybrid version of the popular SUV. Toyota is ...

Ford’s Electric F-150 Will Debut in 2021

Ford’s Electric F-150 Will Debut in 2021

Ford’s first all-electric vehicle will be an SUV inspired by the Mustang. We now have confirmation of what the second will be. After that first model, called...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Chrysler Pacifica Could Get AWD for 2021
Article
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S
An Electric Mercedes-AMG GT Coming in 2020?
Article
2019 Mercedes-Benz A250 4Matic
2019 Mercedes-Benz A250 Review: A More Seriou...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

An Electric Mercedes-AMG GT Coming in 2020?
An Electric Mercedes-AMG GT C...
Video
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Crash Test, Misses Out on Top Safety Pick
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Cras...
Video
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveiled… in Full and Miniature Form
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveil...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 