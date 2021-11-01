Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Los Angeles 2021: Kia Introduces the Hybrid Version of the 2023 Sportage

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Earlier this summer, Kia introduced the next generation of its Sportage compact SUV, the design of which makes a clean break from the outgoing version - which, it must be said, was never really a hit, looks-wise.

See also: 2023 Kia Sportage Details Announced: Hybrid and PHEV Versions Are on the Horizon

See also: 2023 Kia Sportage: U.S. Premiere Sheds A Sliver of New Light on the Next-Gen SUV

The next Sportage is expected in 2022, probably as a 2023 vintage. Larger than the model it replaces, it’s intended to be Kia's counterpart to the Hyundai Tucson, which was redesigned for 2022. Kia’s SUV is getting the same 2.5L 4-cylinder engine (187 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque) found under the hood of the Hyundai.

It’s absolutely no surprise, then, that the Sportage is making like the Tucson in being produced in a hybrid version. The powertrain for the new Sportage HEV is a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, plus a 44 kW permanent magnet electric motor, plus a 1.49-kWh lithium-ion battery. Power is announced at 226 hp, managed by a six-speed automatic transmission.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2023 Kia Sportage HEV, three-quarters rear
Photo: Kia
2023 Kia Sportage HEV, three-quarters rear

Kia did not give a figure for torque, but we can assume that it will be 258 lb-ft, as with its Hyundai counterpart. The Kia Sportage hybrid will be differentiated by new 17- and 18-inch wheels, as well as HEV logos (for “Hybrid Electric Vehicle”).

At the model's Los Angeles Auto Show launch, it was announced the hybrid powertrain will be available with three trim levels. Sometimes variant names are not the same in Canada, so we’ll have to wait to find out hoe that plays out here. Hopefully more than one variant of the vehicle will be able to receive the hybrid system.

It's safe to say, however, that all-wheel drive will be part of the HEV’s configuration, thanks to an electro-hydraulic coupling with a central locking differential to distribute power between the front and rear wheels.

2023 Kia Sportage HEV, motor
Photo: Kia
2023 Kia Sportage HEV, motor

In addition to its hybridized Tucson cousin, the Sportage Hybrid’s rivals on the market will include the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and the Ford Escape Hybrid. Pricing for the HEV and the timing of its arrival at dealerships were not disclosed at the presentation. We expect it will either show up at the same time as the rest of the lineup, or perhaps debut a little later.

For consumers, it means one more choice in a popular segment. We can also expect a plug-in hybrid version to arrive later on, as a way of following the path that the Hyundai Tucson will take.

2023 Kia Sportage HEV, interior
Photo: Kia
2023 Kia Sportage HEV, interior
Photos:Kia
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Los Angeles 2021: Subaru’s Solterra Lights Up City of Angels

Los Angeles 2021: Subaru’s Solterra Lights Up City of Angels

Subaru’s Solterra made its North American in-person debut today at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The Japanese automaker’s first all-electric SUV is a close cous...

Los Angeles 2021: Kia’s Concept EV9 Makes Its Official Debut

Los Angeles 2021: Kia’s Concept EV9 Makes Its Official Debut

Kia presented the Concept EV9 at the Los Angeles Auto Show today. This rough all-electric equivalent to the Telluride is still some ways off, however. A prod...

Los Angeles 2021: Fisker Shows Off Ocean EV Beach-Side in California (Of Course)

Los Angeles 2021: Fisker Shows Off Ocean EV Beach-Side in...

Fisker took its future Ocean to the beach in California for a little show and tell, this ahead of the all-electric SUV being presented at the Los Angeles Aut...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford Wants to Produce Its Own Microchips
Article
U.S. President Biden climbing aboard a GMC Hummer EV
Joe Biden Takes a Spin in a Hummer EV at Fact...
Article
VinFast VF e35 and VF e36
Los Angeles 2021: Vietnamese Automaker VinFas...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Joe Biden Takes a Spin in a Hummer EV at Factory Zero
Joe Biden Takes a Spin in a H...
Video
A Porsche 356 Is Converted to All-Electric, Keeps its Manual Gearbox
A Porsche 356 Is Converted to...
Video
Ford Will Introduce the Next-Gen Ranger on November 24
Ford Will Introduce the Next-...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 