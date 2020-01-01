More power for the 2021 Kia Stinger

In terms of the product, most agree that Kia hit a home run with its Stinger sedan, introduced on the market four years ago already. The snag is that the model hit the market at a time when cars were losing favour with massive numbers of consumers. Despite its many qualities, sales have yet to take off.

And yet it has everything needed to do well, for instance a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine or powerful twin-turbo V6 consumers can choose from, four-wheel drive, a winsome design and a hatchback configuration for greater practicality.

None of that prevented the very future of the model being called into question, barely two years after making its debut on the market. Fortunately, Kia has stuck with its performance sedan, and new speculation even makes reference to an upgrade that will add power to the model for the 2021 model-year.

This comes courtesy a report on the Car Sales website, which quotes sources close to Kia for the basis of its story.

There's no mention of a new engine, however. Those wishing for a V8 will be disappointed as will those who’ve been pining for the integration of the 3.5L twin-turbo V6 used in the Genesis G80 and GV80. Rather, the current V6 engine, a turbocharged 3.3L unit, will be reworked to offer more horsepower. Currently, it offers 365 hp, but changes to the exhaust system will be part of the adjustments that will allow it to deliver greater output.

No changes are planned for the 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, which makes 255 hp. The 8-speed automatic transmission that serves all versions will be the same, according to the sources cited.

Camouflaged models of the 2021 version have been spotted on roads in testing in South Korea, which of course means there will be at least some cosmetic modifications made for 2021. In particular, we can expect more-massive exhaust tips. That’s not too surprising if the intent is to boost the output of the powertrain.

The Stinger first came on the market in 2018, and for 2020 a GTS variant has been introduced. That variant is produced in a more limited edition as a track-focused version.

Given the current global situation, it’s impossible to predict when the 2021 Stinger will see the light of day. Virtually all of the planned timelines for the introduction of models have been thrown into turmoil.

Stay tuned.