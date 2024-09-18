Kia's Stinger sedan had but a short run on the market, but it made a lot of friends in that time. It was a pretty face, but it was also much more than that. A rarity on the market, it was a high-performance car offered at an reasonable price.

The company has not announced a replacement for the departed Stinger, but Kia brand head Ho-Sung Song recently revealed that such a vehicle is under consideration. He told Autocar that the company was currently studying what type of model could replace the Stinger.

Cue the speculation. And of course, the consensus is that such a replacement will probably be electric. The possibility of a hybrid or plug-in hybrid model remains, however, the Hyundai/Kia group having confirmed that it will continue to develop and market PHEVs and hybrids to meet growing demand.

Ho-Sung Song did say that the bulk of Kia's investments are in electric vehicles, and that this is the direction in which the company is heading. Any model intended to develop the brand, such as a possible replacement for the Stinger, will have to be electric in part or in whole.

The model could be electric, but it could also house other types of powertrains. We’re speculating of course, and at this point, anything is possible.

The defunct Stinger could get an electric replacement | Photo: D.Boshouwers

This isn’t the first time there’s talk of an electric replacement for the Stinger. Previously, supposed union documents that leaked online contained details of production plans for an EV8 that would replace both the Stinger and the K8 midsize sedan sold in certain markets.

According to that information, the model could inherit a 113.2-kWh battery, to offer over 600 hp. Production could start around 2026.

None of that is confirmed, but given the number of electric models promised by the Korean auto giant, some must be in the pipeline. In 2022, Kia said it planned to have 14 electric vehicles in its range by the end of 2027, including two pickup trucks. In addition to the potential EV8, we know that a compact sedan and a midsize pickup are also planned.

We'll have to wait and see, and we'll be covering this fall’s auto shows closely to learn more about the company's plans.